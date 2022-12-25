Do the Boston Celtics have enough to win the 2023 NBA title?
With some recent, concerning stumbles after some truly incandescent play to start this Celtics campaign, which version of the team will be left standing by the end of the 2022-23 NBA regular season?
Take a look at the clip Embedded below to hear what the pair had to say about Boston’s postseason prospects on a recent Episode focused on the Celtics’ contention hopes as we inch toward the season’s midpoint.
Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ
