Do Pro Golfers Use A New Ball On Every Hole?

For most of us mere mortals, a golf ball is a prized possession that we will hang onto for dear life. The phrase “I got round with the same ball” is one we are only rarely able to use and to achieve the feat is a badge of honor.

Apart from anything, golf balls are not cheap – It’s anywhere up to £4.50 every time you break a new one out of the sleeve. Until one is battered into submission, the average amateur’s objective is to hold on to it and use it until they lose it.

How Often Do Pros Change Their Ball?

Rickie Fowler

Is Rickie going to change his ball?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pro Golfers are a little different. The smallest fractions can make all the difference at the top level and an imperfection on a golf ball will often cause them to reach for a new one. Golf balls are generally available to them (effectively) free, so cost is not a factor in their decision-making process when it comes to making a change.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button