“Do I have college Eligibility if I went to play another sport besides basketball?”: LeBron James is evaluating life after NBA

One would think LeBron James will be enjoying his days away from sports 5 years down the line, but he is not.

The 37-year-old Lakers superstar has done everything there is to be done on the basketball court to put out his candidacy for the GOAT title.

But LeBron James is still adrift from retirement, both mentally and physically. The 18x All-Star believes he could play with his second son, Bryce (15 y/o), which could take 3-5 years at the minimum.

While he has proven he can deliver what he promises and still be the best in the league by almost winning the scoring title against Joel Embiid, the number of games he has uncharacteristically missed in the last 2 years combined can be a concern for the Lakers.

Is this troubling to The King as well? Because he is looking at other options as well.

LeBron James hints at Pursuing other sports and even joining college for it

Much like his former teammate JR Smith, “the kid from Akron” who came into the NBA straight out of high school is considering college, or he just wants to know that he is eligible to play any other sport besides basketball.

Do I have college eligibility if I went to play another sport besides basketball? How does that rule work? — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2022

We know the man loves attention and this Tweet might just be for entertainment purposes, but he has got the attention of the NFL anyway.

If he really does pull off something like this in the near future, it will break social media and be the biggest news in the sports world, maybe even bigger than Michael Jordan’s first retirement.

And seeing how Tom Brady is playing at 45 years of age, LeBron will have an entirely new career in front of him. Playing at his preferred Quarter Back position, he could even play much longer than he must have thought of playing in the NBA.

It will be a win-win for everyone involved, barring the NBA, obviously.

