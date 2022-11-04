Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Thank you for signing up. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.



Do Beginner Golfers Need A Rangefinder?

In my opinion, every level of golfer would benefit from using a laser rangefinder, but it comes with a few caveats, especially if you are relatively new to the game.

A rangefinder is a device that provides exact distances, sometimes to the nearest half a yard, to specific points visible to the naked eye. Just look through the eyepiece, press the button and the distance will be displayed in the view. The best golf rangefinders will even vibrate when the flag is picked out from a busy background.

The reason many Golfers choose a rangefinder over a GPS watch or handheld GPS device is because of the precise distances they offer as well as the speed at which they do it. Here comes the first caveat to beginner Golfers using a rangefinder – practice using one first.

Golf rangefinders come in all shapes and sizes (Image credit: Future)

The first time using a laser rangefinder can be difficult. It will likely be difficult to hold it steady and lock on to the flag or point of interest that you want so be sure to have a practice, either in your garden or on the driving range, before you plan to use one on the course. If you struggle to get the distance you need on the course, you could cause frustrating delays in the pace of play and hold up the group behind you, which will only lead to you becoming more anxious which will negatively affect your enjoyment.

The second caveat to a beginner golfer using a rangefinder would be to roughly learn how far each club goes. There is no point knowing the exact distance to a flag but then not knowing which club corresponds with that distance. To understand how far each club goes when you strike it well, you need a method of gaining feedback. Pros at golf clubs will often offer yardages sessions where they will get you hitting shots with each club on a launch monitor for you to note down the carry distance with each club. Alternatively, Invest in a Portable launch monitor – a compact, easy-to-use device that will tell you how far your shots go along with other interesting metrics like ball speed and launch angle.

A session on a launch monitor will help you learn how far each club goes (Image credit: Future)

This may seem like overkill now, but as you improve this little gadget will help you understand what gaps in your set need filling as well as any performance upgrades from new Clubs you’re trying against your current set as your ability improves. Alternatively, hit shots to flags on the range and use your rangefinder to work out roughly how far the ball has traveled based on where it lands.

The best golf rangefinders come with a fairly sizeable price tag although there are more budget golf rangefinders that will do a decent enough job in providing accurate, reliable distances without the bells and whistles at a lower price point and are therefore often a good place to start .