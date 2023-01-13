DNH athlete named Iowa Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year















CHICAGO — Gatorade announced Dike-New Hartford outside hitter Payton Petersen as the 2022-23 Gatorade Iowa Volleyball Player of the Year.

According to a Gatorade press release, the award, which signifies outstanding athletic and academic achievement, distinguishes Petersen as Iowa’s best high school volleyball player.















The junior recorded 515 kills on a .366 hitting percentage while adding 298 digs to help lead the Wolverines to a 45-3 record and an appearance in the Class 2A state title game in the 2022 season.

For her career, Petersen has amassed 1,542 kills and 1,066 digs.

The Louisville commit and No 76 Recruit in the class of 2024 also added 64 service aces, 51 blocks and 30 assists while earning a Second Team All-America selection from MaxPreps.















Petersen joins Hannah Willms, who won in 2009-10, as the only two Wolverines to receive the prestigious honor.