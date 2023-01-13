DNH athlete named Iowa Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year







Hinton vs Dike-New Hartford state volleyball

Dike-New Hartford’s Payton Petersen (21) hits past Hinton’s Bailey Boeve (9) and Ashlyn Kovarna (12) during Hinton vs Dike-New Hartford Class 2A semifinal state tournament volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.


Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal


CHICAGO — Gatorade announced Dike-New Hartford outside hitter Payton Petersen as the 2022-23 Gatorade Iowa Volleyball Player of the Year.

According to a Gatorade press release, the award, which signifies outstanding athletic and academic achievement, distinguishes Petersen as Iowa’s best high school volleyball player.







Western Christian vs Dike-New Hartford Championship state volleyball

Dike-New Hartford’s Payton Petersen (21) hits as Western Christian’s Jaiden Groeneweg (7) reaches to defend during Western Christian vs Dike-New Hartford Class 2A Championship state tournament volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.


Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal


The junior recorded 515 kills on a .366 hitting percentage while adding 298 digs to help lead the Wolverines to a 45-3 record and an appearance in the Class 2A state title game in the 2022 season.

For her career, Petersen has amassed 1,542 kills and 1,066 digs.

The Louisville commit and No 76 Recruit in the class of 2024 also added 64 service aces, 51 blocks and 30 assists while earning a Second Team All-America selection from MaxPreps.







Hinton vs Dike-New Hartford state volleyball

Hinton’s Ashlyn Kovarna (12) taps the ball over the net and past Dike-New Hartford’s Payton Petersen (21) during Hinton vs Dike-New Hartford Class 2A semifinal state tournament volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.


Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal


Petersen joins Hannah Willms, who won in 2009-10, as the only two Wolverines to receive the prestigious honor.

