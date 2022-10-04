DMA announces curator of Asian Art

Jacqueline Chao is moving across the street from the Crow Museum to join the Dallas Museum of Art. Starting last month, Chao will be the Cecil and Ida Green Curator of Asian Art at the Dallas Museum of Art.

She recently served as the Senior Curator of Asian Art at the Crow Museum of Asian Art. At the small but renowned museum, Chao curated more than 20 original exhibitions since she started in 2016. She also led the acquisition of more than 150 Korean and Japanese works and authored a forthcoming Handbook to the museum’s collections.

Now, she’ll share her passion for Asian Art at a museum that has a significant and growing collection of Asian art. In the new role, she’ll guide the acquisition of new works, organize special exhibitions highlighting Asian art and contribute to scholarly research and writing.

“I am thrilled and honored to be joining the DMA,” Chao said. “I have long admired the DMA’s commitment to research, innovation and public engagement, and I am excited by the opportunity to Spotlight artistic creativity and achievement from Asia, and to tell new stories that connect museum visitors with the history and beauty of Asian art. “

Chao earned a doctorate in the history and theory of art from Arizona State University. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Toronto and a Master’s degree from Arizona State.

Prior to joining the Crow Museum, Chao taught at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She’s lectured widely on Asian art and is an affiliate Faculty member of the Edith O’Donnell Institute of Art History at The University of Texas at Dallas.

Her former boss, Amy Hofland, senior director of the Crow Museum, said she was proud of Chao’s accomplishments. “The Crow would not be where it is today without her tremendous vision and support of new histories in Asian Art,” Hofland said.

Chao’s exhibits at the Crow Museum range from the historical to the contemporary, spanning disciplines and demographics to highlight the diversity within Asian art. In the last couple of years, Chao curated a trio of exhibits for the museum’s Texas Asian Women Artist Series. The latest of these exhibits by JooYoung Choi closed last month.

Hofland added that she looks forward to continue working with Chao as the two museums “have a warm and collaborative relationship.”