DLN roundup: Undefeated Unionville girls volleyball team Downs Sun Valley

The Unionville High School girls volleyball team defeated Sun Valley, 3-1, Thursday, bringing their record to 15-0. The Longhorns, who posted scores of 25-20, 23-25, 25-21 and 25-15, were led by Olivia Harper (41 assists), Brianna Miller (17 kills), Maddy Lowe (19 kills) and Jillian Murphy ( 8 kills). The win brings the team’s overall record to 15-0.

Downingtown West 3, West Chester Rustin 0 >> The Whippets (10-6 overall, 8-3 Ches-Mont), who posted scores of 25-17, 25-17 and 25-18, were led by Camryn Tuffner (12 Kills , 2 blocks), Darby Weller (9 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs), Maddie McCole (6 kills), Emma Helveston (5 kills, 3 blocks, 1 ace), Bella Terra (11 digs), Fallon Mitchell (2 Kills , 5 blocks), Melanie Bowman (20 assists, 7 digs, 1 ace) and Sarah Sherner (8 assists, 3 aces). For Rustin, junior Jane Nelson had 19 kills and 22 digs, while senior Kylie Root dished out 25 assists.

West Chester East 3, Oxford 1 >> The Vikings, who posted scores of 25-15, 25-20, 22-25 and 25-14, were led by Alexa Mork (7 kills, 3 aces, 7 digs), Elliet Manning (3 kills, 32 assists, 5 digs), Sofia Keith (10 kills), Annie Kerns (8 kills, 4 aces, 2 digs), Izzy Byrne (13 digs) and Becky Ryan (4 kills, 1 ace).

Girls soccer

Villa Maria Academy 1, Nazareth Academy 0 >> Kaelyn Wolfe scored the Lone goal of this contest, Assisted by Kate Kemmerley. Goalie Maddie Catania recorded the shutout, and the Hurricanes (14-1 overall, 8-1 AACA) were helped by the excellent midfield play of Caroline Capaldi and Emma Cassalia.

West Chester Rustin 1, Downingtown West 0 >> The Golden Knights got a second-half goal from Jordyn Krafchick, Assisted by Sarah Johnston. Rustin also received standout play in the middle by Ellie Keefer and solid defense from Hope Donnelly, Sam Spitzer, Leila Duffie and goalkeeper Morgan O’Donnell.