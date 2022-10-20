DLN local Roundup (Oct. 19): Downingtown West girls volleyball Squad edges Methacton

The Downingtown West High School girls’ volleyball team (13-6, 8-3) defeated Methacton, 3-2, Wednesday, posting scores of 22-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20 and 15-11. West was led by Camryn Tuffner (15 kills, 15 digs, 7 blocks), Darby Weller (9 kills, 15 digs, 4 blocks), Melanie Bowman (20 assists, 15 digs, 3 blocks), Emma Helveston (5 kills, 3 aces, 7 blocks), Maddie McCole (4 kills, 4 blocks) and Bella Terra (15 digs).

Water polo

Malvern Prep 21, St. Benedict’s Prep (NJ) 10 >> The Friars (6-9) traveled to Newark, NJ and had their best Offensive performance of the season to go with a great second half defensive effort (just two goals). Ethan McNally had six goals, one assist, two blocks and four steals to lead Malvern’s offense. Patrick Buysee was solid on defense and tallied four goals, one assist and five drawn ejections. Max McGovern and Drew Kennedy had three goals each, and Louis DelFra and Patrick Owen each scored two. Carter Marks made 15 saves, one assist and two steals in goal.

Boys’ soccer

Unionville 2, Great Valley 2 >> In this Tuesday contest, Unionville goals were scored by Luke Jackson and Jax Pinkston (Parker Wyatt Assisted on both), while the Patriots got goals from Ethan Pfau and Rikin Rakesh. Defensive standouts included Ryan Fresco for Unionville and Seth Turner (nine saves) for Great Valley. Unionville goalie Justin Teufel recorded five saves.