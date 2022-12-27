DL transfer Braden Fiske commits to Seminoles

Not even Bowl week prep can slow the momentum for Florida State football in the transfer portal.

Western Michigan defensive lineman Braden Fiske announced his commitment to the Seminoles on Monday afternoon, as the team had wrapped up the first day of practice for the Cheez-It Bowl practice.

Fiske chose FSU over Notre Dame and USC following a visit to Tallahassee on Dec. 16. They announced their decision on social media.

The Seminoles held a press conference for head Coach Mike Norvell, Offensive Coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive Coordinator Adam Fuller and several players following Monday’s practice.

FSU (9-3) plays Oklahoma (6-6) at 5:30 pm Thursday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Fiske, listed at 6-foot-5, 300-pounds, is a four-star. He is ranked as the No. 1 overall defensive lineman in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports and the No. 14 overall transfer Recruit in the class.

With seven commitments, the Seminoles have moved past Michigan in the 247Sports recruiting transfer Portal rankings for the top spot.

He was the highest-rated defensive player at Western Michigan last season, earning an 84.5 grade from Pro Football Focus. He recorded 58 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks and forced two forced fumbles across 12 games in 2022.

He appeared in 45 games, including 31 starts, in five years for the Broncos.

Fiske is a Graduate transfer and will have one year of Eligibility for the Seminoles.

Transfers gained

Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (Western Michigan)

Offensive lineman Keiondre Jones (Auburn)

Offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers (UTEP)

Offensive lineman Casey Roddick (Colorado)

Tight end Kyle Morlock (Shorter University)

Tight end Jaheim Bell (South Carolina)

Defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. (Miami)

Transfers lost

Offensive lineman Rod Orr

Offensive lineman Lloyd Willis

Wide receiver Keyshawn Helton

Defensive end George Wilson Jr.

Defensive end Shambre Jackson

Defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson

Linebacker Amari Gainer

Cornerback Demorie Tate

Safety Sidney Williams

Safety Sam McCall

Defensive back Malik Feaster

GAME INFORMATION

Who: Well. 13 Florida State vs. Oklahoma

When/Where: Thursday, 5:30 p.m.; Camping World Stadium in Orlando

TV: ESPN

