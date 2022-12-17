DL moms push each other for common goal, receive second-degree black belts in taekwondo – Detroit Lakes Tribune

DETROIT LAKES — After two years of training their bodies and minds, breaking countless boards and Mastering multiple weapons, three Detroit Lakes women received their second-degree black belt certifications in taekwondo on Oct. 29.

The women, Laura Wagoner, Brenda Houglum and Tami Sweep, all said the accomplishment wouldn’t have been possible without the others.

“We would meet either Saturday or Sunday and meet up and go through things we needed to go through and practice with each other,” said Wagoner. “And then over, and over, and over again until it was testing day.”

Wagoner said she got started in taekwondo about seven years ago because her kids were enrolled in the class and she was able to get three months of lessons for free. Her daughter, now 16, is also a black belt, her son, 14, is a junior black belt (kids are unable to become full black belts until age 15), and her husband is a brown belt.

Sweep said she never thought she would advance past her first-degree black belt, but, when her instructor pushed her, she found a shared goal with her Wagoner and Houglum.

“It was a huge accomplishment for myself, honestly,” said Sweep. “To put in the time, effort and sacrifice to prepare for it was huge.”

Sweep continued: “We were each other’s supporters through this whole thing. It was nice to know you weren’t alone.”

Houglum said herself from ten years ago would’ve laughed if it was suggested she would be a second-degree black belt in 2022.

“It was an incredible feeling,” said Houglum. “I surprised myself. It was one of those things where you set a goal, and you work, and you take the steps toward it, and you keep going and stay consistent, and then to obtain it, it was pretty incredible.”

Houglum said all three of the women were similar in age and lifestyle, so they truly felt like they understood each other when they were going through the training and evaluation process.

Wagoner said all three of her kids practiced taekwondo at one time or another, but the hardest part of her journey to a second-degree black belt was taking time for herself to actually do the work.

“Being a mom, you’re so busy taking care of everyone else, it was just hard to take the time to do something for yourself,” said Sweep.

The women are all members of the Detroit Lakes School of Tae Kwon Do and Kumdo on Highway 59, Southwest of downtown Detroit Lakes, under Master Lucas Holzhueter, who, Wagoner said, was instrumental in pushing the women to the next level.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better instructor,” said Wagoner.

Houglum added: “Our instructor, Master Lucas, he is a Wealth of knowledge and completely approachable, and a wonderful instructor and leader.”

Training for a second-degree black belt certification was a two-year process and each of the women were required to perform eight different taekwondo patterns, various kicking and hand techniques, a bow staff demonstration, a Sword demonstration and a third Weapon demonstration of choice .

Tami Sweep, left, Brenda Houglum, center, and Laura Wagoner show off their swollen hands after breaking multiple boards during their second-degree black belt evaluation in Grand Rapids, Minn., on Oct. 29, 2022. Contributed / Laura Wagoner

“Since this was for a second-degree testing, there were a lot of events that were double board breaks,” said Wagoner. Following the testing, the women showed off their swollen hands when they took a group photo. No cameras were allowed inside the evaluation area during the tests.

Wagoner performed her third Weapon demonstration with a lighting tripod, since she usually has one with her as a working photographer.

“This is something that I have with me all the time and if I need to use it then I could,” she said.

The testing itself took the women about three hours to complete, said Wagoner.

Houglum said she plans to continue training for her third-degree black belt because the knowledge is still “fresh.” She will need to train for three years to test for the next level.

Sweep said she is more confident now, more than ever, that she has the tools to defend her family and herself, if the need ever arises.

“(Taekwondo) is a great activity,” said Houglum. “You are learning self-defense. You are learning how to be strong and confident, you are learning all sorts of skills that help build your character and make you who you are.”