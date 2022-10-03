DK Metcalf made right call using cart for bathroom

Sunday’s NFL action had a little bit of everything, including a first for my eyes – a player taking a ride on the cart so he could get to the bathroom as quickly as possible.

Seriously! That happened! Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf first scared Seattle fans when he was seen being carted off in the second half. But then we quickly found out he just needed a ride to the bathroom and was soon back on the field.

Talk about a pro move right there. All I can do is applaud the man for making the right call – when you gotta go you gotta go and if you’re a football player you don’t want to go in front of all those fans.

OK, yes. This is a weird way to start our Weekly NFL awards. So let’s get to it!

The best job of getting to the bathroom as quickly as possible: DK Metcalf.



Again, this was a legendary move:

They later admitted the ride was super necessary:

The bathroom was far away!

Best job by a Rookie of picking a legendary QB: Jack Jones.



Yeah, this worked out pretty well for the 4th-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Coolest play of the day/season: This one by the Ravens.



Just how they drew it up!

Best job of showing some extra effort: Denver OL Garett Bolles



They almost had him!

The worst job of winning your home fans: Baker Mayfield.



Mayfield and the Panthers had another rough day as they lost at home to the Cardinals to fall to 1-3. The QB heard a lot of boos after this late play:

The worst job of trying to get a first down on 4th and inches: This play by the Cardinals.



This didn’t go well at all!

Best question about a QB’s hairdo: This one about Aaron Rodgers.



Yeah, what’s going on here?

The saddest end to a game: Whatever this was in the Giants-Bears game.



This was ugly.

The worst job of protecting the football: Trevor Lawrence.



The Jags hung with the Eagles on Sunday even though Lawrence couldn’t hold on to the ball.

Best job of by a RB playing QB: Saquon Barkley.



The Giants had some banged up QBs during Sunday’s win so they had Barkley step in and it went pretty well.

The best postgame hugs: These between Doug Pederson and his former players in Philly.



The Eagles got the best of their former coach on Sunday and then shared some special moments with him afterwards.

This was pretty great:

Best job of avoiding getting hit in the face by a rope: Josh Allen.



Josh Allen > Bryson DeChambeau.