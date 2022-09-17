‘D**k’: Golf World Reacts to Greg Norman’s Latest Appreciation Post for Bryson DeChambeau

Ever since joining LIV Golf, Bryson DeChambeau has had his share of backlash. However, the shareholders of the Saudi-backed league have time and again come forward to back the American star. One such stakeholder is the CEO of LIV golf, and former golfer, Greg Norman.

On the 16th of September, DeChambeau played the first day of the Chicago leg of LIV Golf. Even though he might not have ended the day on the top of the leaderboard, he surely did enough to receive praise from Norman. Impressed by a bunker shot from DeChambeau, Norman recently took to his Twitter handle, sharing the shot with words full of appreciation. However, little did he know that he had opened the doors for backlash from the golf world.

Recovering from his wrist injury, DeChambeau has struggled to perform over the past three LIV Golf events. However, Chicago seems different.

Greg Norman under fire for praising Bryson DeChambeau

On the route to a comeback, DeChambeau gave a glimpse of his potential form with his bunker shot. Known as the ‘mad scientist’ of golf, the former US Open looked confident as he hit a well-calculated hole out of the bunker.

The shot received immense praise from the fans present at the ‘Rich Harvest Farms’. Also pleased with his shot, DeChambeau, who turned 29 yesterday, addressed the applause with a smile. Joining the celebrations, Norman shared the clip on his Twitter handle, captioning the post, “Shot of the day from the birthday boy Bryson DeChambeau.”

Considering Norman’s position in the golfing world, the tweet took no time to get the spotlight. However, as mentioned earlier, instead of appreciation, the tweet opened the doors for another backlash concerning DeChambeau, LIV Golf, and Norman himself.

Taking to the comments section of the Tweet, a couple of users took a dig at DeChambeau. A user wrote, “D**K!”

Toning down a bit, yet walking on the same path, another user wrote, “They look familiar. Who is he again?”

Getting over DeChambeau, a couple of users took a different path. Instead of calling out DeChambeau, they directed their opinions towards Norman and his association with LIV Golf.

While a section of fans fired their views towards the former major winners, another set of fans opted to stay on the conventional route. Walking on the traditional path, a couple of users took to the comments section, criticizing the Arab connection of the league.

Even though the Tweet received a backlash from the golfing world, it doesn’t seem to have affected DeChambeau. With -3 on the scorecard, the former World No. 4 finished the first round at T8. However, with two days to go, the getting in-form American star is expected to move ahead on the leaderboard.

