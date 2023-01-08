Djordje Mihailovic makes AZ Alkmaar debut

Djordje Mihailovic made his long-awaited European debut on Saturday as AZ Alkmaar returned to Eredivisie action at home.

Mihailovic started for Pascal Jansen’s Squad and played 61 minutes in a 1-1 home draw with Vitesse Arnhem. It was the former CF Montreal midfielder’s first overall appearance since October 23.

The 24-year-old Featured in the heart of AZ Alkmaar’s midfield, created one Offensive opportunity, winning four of seven duels, and making one clearance. He also had three total shots, with one of them ending up on goal.

Mihailovic was substituted off in the 61st minute with the two teams scoreline, but watched the remainder of the action from the sidelines. Evangelos Pavlidis scored the opening goal for AZ Alkmaar in the 77th minute before Mohamed Sankoh came off the bench and equalized for Vitesse 10 minutes later.

“He made a good impression on us and deserved to start,” Jansen said about Mihailovic postmatch. “You can see that a match brings something different. He has not been able to fully show his qualities, but that may also have to do with tension.”

AZ Alkmaar sits in fifth place following the draw, level on points with Ajax and FC Twente. Up next for Mihailovic and AZ Alkmaar is a trip to Excelsior in the KNVB Cup before visiting Heerenveen in Eredivisie play on Jan. 14.