DJ White, former Indiana star, takes video Analyst role with NBA team

DJ White was the B1G Player of the Year in 2008, the same year he was a Consensus 2nd-team All-American with the Indiana Hoosiers.

He was later the 29th overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder, the start of a professional career that spanned nearly a decade and a half and took him to China, Italy, Turkey, and South Korea.

In August, White retired from basketball, but his involvement with the game will continue in a different capacity. The Thunder on Thursday announced that he would become a video Analyst with the team:

We’re pleased to welcome DJ White, a member of the Inaugural team, as a video Analyst working with the coaching staff. DJ is now the fifth former Thunder player currently working in the organization. #ThunderLegacy pic.twitter.com/93mMipryB5 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) September 8, 2022

White played 3 seasons with Oklahoma City, appearing in 23 games during the 2010-11 season before being traded to the then-Charlotte Bobcats.

During his Indiana career, White was the B1G Freshman of the Year after the 2004-05 season after averaging 13.3. points per game and 2.2 blocks per game across 29 starts.

In the 2007-08 season, in 33 starts, he averaged 33.5 minutes per game while averaging 17.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks.