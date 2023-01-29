DJ Wagner takes over late, Camden High basketball bests Imhotep

DJ Wagner takes over late, Camden High basketball bests Imhotep

PHILADELPHIA – Dajuan Wagner didn’t notice any difference in his son’s play.

Neither did DJ Wagner’s head coach.

The Camden High School senior has taken over many games during his basketball career, so when Wagner did it again Saturday afternoon in front of a sold-out Hagan Arena at St. Joseph’s University, in a Matchup of top 15 teams in the country, it felt like another day at the office to those closest to him.

“He was the same,” Dajuan Wagner said. “He was trying to go out there, win a game. They Supposed to (take over).”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button