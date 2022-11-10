DJ Wagner expected to sign during fall period: UK Basketball Recruiting News

The early signing period for college basketball is here, and verbal commitments now have the opportunity to officially sign with their teams.

The Kentucky Wildcats already picked up signings from Reed Sheppard, Robert Dillingham and Justin Edwards, while Aaron Bradshaw expected to put pen to paper as well.

However, a name that Kentucky fans are eager to hear from is DJ Wagner.

Wagner is officially in the home stretch of his recruitment and a decision could be coming soon.

Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio reported that an announcement is expected from Wagner during the early signing period, as he wants to get it out of the way before his senior season at Camden begins.

As for when the announcement could come, Pilgrim says to keep an eye on the Champions Classic.

“Keep an eye on the Champions Classic, college basketball’s premier early-season event to open the year. Kentucky will be on the sport’s biggest and brightest stage, a perfect PR opportunity for both sides. The chance for Nike to bring out all of its bells and whistles to promote its newest star athlete is an obvious one — a scenario national sources feel is very much on the table.”

As of right now, it is expected that Wagner will ultimately pick Kentucky and become the next piece to what is becoming a loaded 2023 recruiting class for Calipari.

