DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw to attend Big Blue Madness: Kentucky Basketball News

With two top-10 commits and three 5-star commits in total, John Calipari and Co. have gotten off to a great start in the 2023 class.

Yet, there are three top-10 targets remaining – Aaron Bradshaw, Ron Holland, DJ Wagner – and the Kentucky Wildcats look to be on the path to signing one of the best recruiting classes in recent history.

Two of those targets, Wagner and Bradshaw, are high school teammates and Kentucky is seen to be the leader in both of their recruitments.

With that said, there have been rumors that suggest that the pair may not want to play together in college. However, Kyle Tucker of the Athletic believes that there is a “very good” chance that Kentucky lands both.

Still a very good chance Kentucky lands both, and this won’t hurt. Given Calipari’s recent talk about the need to make Big Blue Madness a crazy cool event again, I’d expect Wagner and Bradshaw will be treated to a wild show. https://t.co/km0ljuEJSy — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) September 28, 2022

There has been some news to suggest that is the case as well.

According to Travis Branham of 247 Sports, Bradshaw and Wagner will both be making their second visit to Lexington and will attend Big Blue Madness on October 14th. Branham also reports that neither are expected to visit Louisville, who has been seen as a top school for both shortly after Kenny Payne was hired.

Bradshaw visited Louisville in June, but Wagner has yet to, despite his grandfather being on staff. With the duo set to make their second visit to Kentucky, they are making a pretty indicative statement on where their recruitments currently stand.

While Wagner has yet to announce a decision date, Bradshaw has and will make his college decision on November 16th.

