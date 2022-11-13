DJ Khaled Puts his Air Jordan Sneakers on Pillow at NBA Game

Sneakerheads are known to be extra. Both extra cautious and extra dramatic. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest sneaker enthusiasts in the world, so naturally, the music producer will be excessive about his kicks.

During last night’s NBA game between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets, DJ Khaled made waves online thanks to the great lengths he went to keep his unreleased Air Jordan sneakers clean.

When asked about it during the game, DJ Khaled said the unreleased shoes were not meant to touch the court yet, so that is the true reason for the pillow. Check out the picture below to see DJ Khaled’s special Air Jordans and learn more about their release information.

