DJ Khaled Almost Crashes Golf Cart

DJ Khaled almost crashed a golf cart while out golfing in The Bahamas, but he wasn’t going to let a little accident keep him down.

The We The Best boss is currently on vacation with his family in the Caribbean island, and he hit the links to get a game of golf this week. Khaled documented the game on Instagram as he made his way through the course, but he got into a slight mishap with his cart.

In the clip shared online, Khaled was sitting behind the wheel while stuck in some sand. Someone came to help push the cart out, after which the God Did hitmaker reversed into another pile of sand before pulling off and almost crashing again.

That didn’t stop Khaled from brushing off his blunder and delivering one of his trademark motivational speeches, though.

“In life there are roadblocks. Don’t let nothing stop you cause we ain’t stopping, we gonna keep going,” he said into the camera after parking next to another golf cart he almost hit.

If anyone needs any type of motivation today, here’s DJ Khaled after getting his golf cart stuck in the sand 😂 pic.twitter.com/rlyl7rJtkV — Jamaal Simmons (@Jamaal_Simmons) January 4, 2023

DJ Khaled had a better day on the green the following day as he took the cameras back out to capture him getting some shots in. He also challenged businessman and United Masters founder Steve Stoute to a game.

“Let’s go golfing @stevestoute we friends we family Steve and the weather is beautiful,” Khaled captioned one of his Instagram posts. “If u don’t want to play I get it u my brother either way ! #WETHEBESTRETRETT.”

Stoute accepted the challenge, replying in the comments section: “Wow wow wow, you really want the smoke.”

Khaled isn’t the only Hip Hop figure who likes to golf. ScHoolboy Q, 21 Savage and Rick Ross have also been known to hit the fairway, with the former even competing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last year.

Meanwhile, DJ Khaled recently secured a pair of Eminem’s ultra-rare Nike Air Jordan 4 “Encore” sneakers. The Miami, Florida native took to his Instagram last month to celebrate finally purchasing what is now one of his most prized possessions.

“I finally got ’em. Anybody know me I’ve been trying to get these for the longest time,” he said. “Yes, I have a lot of sneakers. I collect sneakers, I collect watches and I love my sneakers but I have been trying to get these for so long and I finally got ’em.

“The word is they only made like 23 pairs of these… I’m sure they made a little more than that but I know I’ve been trying to get ’em and I could never get ’em.”

The Air Jordan 4 “Encore” was originally released in 2005 to commemorate Eminem’s multi-platinum 2004 album of the same name. According to SneakerBarDetroitonly 50 pairs were made at the time and distributed among Em’s friends and family.

The suede blue 4’s returned with a retro version in 2017 where only another 23 pairs were produced and given to exclusive customers.