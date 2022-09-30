DJ Jones Clears NFL’s Concussion Protocol

Denver Broncos starting nose tackle DJ Jones has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, Coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Friday. Jones will be listed as questionable on the final injury report for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

If the Broncos decide not to play Jones in Week 4, Mike Purcell will start in his place and Rookie Matt Henningsen will likely be in line to get more rotational snaps.

Denver’s final injury report can be seen below (DNP = did not participate).

Player Wed Thu Fri Game Status WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring) DNP DNP DNP Out OLB Jonathon Cooper (hamstring) DNP DNP DNP Out OLB Randy Gregory (knee) DNP Limited Full DT DJ Jones (concussion) DNP DNP Limited Questionable CB Darius Phillips (hamstring) DNP DNP DNP Out G Dalton Risner (ankle) DNP Limited Full Questionable OL Billy Turner (knee) DNP DNP DNP Out OLB Baron Browning (knee) Limited Full Full RB Melvin Gordon (neck) Limited Limited Full DB PJ Locke (ankle) Limited Full Full OL Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) Limited Limited DNP Out OLB Aaron Patrick (shoulder) Limited Full Full DL Mike Purcell (neck) Limited Limited Full DB Caden Sterns (hip) Limited Limited Full CB K’Waun Williams (wrist) Limited Full Full

The Broncos are considered 2.5-point underdogs against Las Vegas this week despite the Raiders being the only winless team in the NFL.

