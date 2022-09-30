DJ Jones Clears NFL’s Concussion Protocol
Denver Broncos starting nose tackle DJ Jones has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, Coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Friday. Jones will be listed as questionable on the final injury report for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
If the Broncos decide not to play Jones in Week 4, Mike Purcell will start in his place and Rookie Matt Henningsen will likely be in line to get more rotational snaps.
Denver’s final injury report can be seen below (DNP = did not participate).
|Player
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Game Status
|WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|OLB Jonathon Cooper (hamstring)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|OLB Randy Gregory (knee)
|DNP
|Limited
|Full
|DT DJ Jones (concussion)
|DNP
|DNP
|Limited
|Questionable
|CB Darius Phillips (hamstring)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|G Dalton Risner (ankle)
|DNP
|Limited
|Full
|Questionable
|OL Billy Turner (knee)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|OLB Baron Browning (knee)
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|RB Melvin Gordon (neck)
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|DB PJ Locke (ankle)
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|OL Quinn Meinerz (hamstring)
|Limited
|Limited
|DNP
|Out
|OLB Aaron Patrick (shoulder)
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|DL Mike Purcell (neck)
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|DB Caden Sterns (hip)
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|CB K’Waun Williams (wrist)
|Limited
|Full
|Full
The Broncos are considered 2.5-point underdogs against Las Vegas this week despite the Raiders being the only winless team in the NFL.
