DJ James, Nehemiah Pritchett to return to Auburn football next season

AUBURN — Auburn football is returning some talent in the secondary.

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett both opted to delay any NFL Dreams and remain at Auburn for another season, according to multiple reports. Secondary Coach Zac Etheridge seemingly confirmed the reports when he tweeted pictures of each player along with a caption that read: “They are on a mission! Job not done yet!!”

James, who transferred to Auburn last offseason after spending three years at Oregon, was the No. 1 cornerback for the Tigers in 2022. He totaled 37 tackles and had eight pass deflections in 12 games. He also registered a pick-6 against Western Kentucky on Nov. 19.

For his efforts, James was rewarded with a second-team all-SEC selection by the AP.

James was a three-star recruit coming out of Spanish Fort High School in 2019, according to the 247Sports Composite. He was rated as the No. 61 cornerback in his class and the 24th-best player in the state of Alabama. Auburn did not give him an offer in 2019, but he did receive attention from SEC programs Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Missouri, Florida and Mississippi State.

Pritchett, on the other hand, is returning to Auburn for his fifth season. He played a backup role from 2019-20, but became a starter as a junior and has remained a key piece of the defensive backfield. In the 42 games he appeared in for the Tigers, he logged 93 total tackles, 25 pass deflections and two interceptions.

He was tabbed by Auburn as defensive back of the year in 2022.

With both players coming back to the Plains, Auburn’s secondary suddenly becomes a big strength. Not only will James, Pritchett and other defensive backs like Keionte Scott and Jaylin Simpson return, but new signees Kayin Lee, Sylvester Smith, Terrance Love, Colton Hood and JC Hart will also be added to the fold.

Lee, Smith and Love are rated as four-star recruits by the 247Sports Composite. Hood and Hart are three-star prospects.

