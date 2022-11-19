Dixie preseason favorite, Snow Canyon’s Mackay MVP – St George News

Region 10 boys basketball media day at Nets on Fire, St. George, Utah, Nov. 18, 2022 | Photo by Aaron Crane, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— Picking a preseason favorite to win the Region 10 boys basketball title was easy for coaches and media members Friday during the media day event at Nets on Fire.

The Dixie Flyers, last year’s state runner-up to Snow Canyon, return almost that entire Squad and was the top vote getter in a preseason poll.

“Dixie is probably the favorite in a tight race,” Kasey Winters, basketball Coach and director of operations at Nets on Fire, told St. George News after the event concluded. “All throughout the region there are good teams and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.”

Part of the discussion during media day focused on a new rule this year that imposes a 35-second shot clock at the beginning of every offensive possession.

The Fan Sports Network and St. George News Sports staged media day with players and coaches from every boys and girls team in Region 10. To watch the stream of the full media day video, click this link.

“Most coaches didn’t seem too concerned about it,” Winters said. “They’re used to getting shots up early. It will come into play during late-game situations. You’ll especially see it have an impact in the second half of the fourth quarter of games.”

Preseason MVP Owen Mackay will lead the Defending 4A state Champion Snow Canyon Warriors.

“He burst onto the scene last year kind of as the new kid in town and people realized quickly how great of a player he is,” Winters said. “He can score at all three levels, he shares the ball and makes the players around him better. He’s one of the best all-around players we’ve had in the region in a long time.”

Also new this year in the Region 10 boys standings will be the presence of Layton Christian Academy. The Eagles from Layton, Utah, went 20-7 overall and beat Grantsville 48-46 to win the 3A state championship last year.

LCA Athletic Director Jared Miller confirmed to St. George News in an email that the Eagles will be in 4A this year.

Although technically “unattached to a region,” LCA will compile points in the RPI (ratings percentage index) and will be seeded in the state tournament, if they make it, just like any other 4A team.

While LCA is listed in the Region 10 standings, Winters said, they are not eligible to win the region.

LCA has two Region 10 home games on its schedule: Snow Canyon (Dec. 8) and Dixie (Dec. 31). Both games are listed as non-region.

For full coverage of Region 10 basketball games and live broadcasts, go to The Fan Sports Network.

Media Day Poll Rankings, boys basketball

Dixie Flyers Snow Canyon Warriors Crimson Cliffs Mustangs Desert Hills Thunder Pine View Panthers Cedar Reds Hurricane Tigers

Media Day Preseason all-Region 10, boys basketball

1st Team: Kyle Lemke (Dixie), Jordan Eaton (Crimson Cliffs), Lincoln Holmes (Desert Hills), Nash Schroeder (Pine View), Jordan Roberts (Dixie)

2nd Team: Stockton Albrecht (Cedar), Grant Carter (Dixie), Will Warner (Snow Canyon), Houston Johnsen (Desert Hills), Eli Allred (Desert Hills)

Honorable Mention: Ty Bronson, Chomp Jones, Owen Iloa, RJ Wright, Boston Holbrook, Griffen Shepherd, Breckin Robinson, Cy Meachem, Hunter Clark, Nifai Iloa, Tyler Brown, John Southwick, Phoenix McWillis

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2022, all rights reserved.