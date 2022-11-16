Diwun Black dismissed from Florida football team

Florida junior linebacker Diwun Black is no longer a member of the UF football program after the program opted to part ways with Black, Swamp247 has learned. As of Wednesday afternoon, Black was no longer listed on UF’s roster on Floridagators.com.

“I have officially enter(ed) the transfer portal,” Black posted to social media Wednesday.

The former No. 1-rated JUCO prospect signed with the Gators twice – first as a prospect in the class of 2019, although he was forced to go the junior college route. Black later signed with the Gators again in the early signing window in 2020, and he’d arrive in the summer of 2021 to begin his Florida career. Black started at STAR in Florida’s defense and played sparingly in 2021. During the offseason of the 2022 season, Black moved to inside linebacker and found himself behind starter Ventrell Miller and promising freshmen Shemar James and Scooby Williams on the depth chart.

Black suffered an injury on Oct. 2 that has kept him off the field for the previous six weeks. He did return to the depth chart for Florida’s 38-6 win over South Carolina.

Earlier in the season, during Florida’s 38-33 loss at Tennessee, Black made a critical play on special teams that kept the Gators alive by recovering UF’s last-ditch onside kick attempt, although Anthony Richardson’s Hail Mary attempt in the waning seconds fell incomplete.

“It definitely brightened my mood, just seeing Diwun Black get the ball,” Richardson said after the game. “I’m kind of sad that we can’t advance the ball. That kind of got my blood boiling a little bit. Just being out there and having one more chance, it felt good. We just wish it would have gone the other way, but it’s football. We just gotta live and learn from it.”

It was a reminder of the 6-foot-3 defender’s potential, and UF Coach Billy Napier was pressed in the days that followed the loss over whether Black was in line for an increase in usage within the Gators’ defense.

Napier insinuated Black still had Strides to make as a player and as a representative of the university before he would see a larger role.

“I think it is a Privilege and a great Honor to step between the lines, to be one of the 11 that represents the University of Florida. Not to be taken lightly, you know we just don’t give those opportunities away, right. So I think the key, much like a lot of players on our team maybe whose role is small, or maybe not as big as we would like or they would like, it’s about consistency, right, not only as a football player but as a human being,” Napier said on Sept. 28. “You know, understanding the plan, knowing what to do, and in a practice environment Proving and showing that you can do your job consistently for the team. But there’s no question Diwun at times flashes and has some ability, so we’re hopeful that he continues to grow and mature and gets more opportunities in the future, but that’s going to be up to him and his attitude and his work ethic.”

In his two seasons at Florida, Black competed in seven games, finishing his UF career with seven tackles, including one for a loss.