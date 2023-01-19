Divisional round preview, coaching Carousel news and new GM hires

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to recap the latest news around the NFL as the head Coach and GM hiring cycle kicks into full gear and to preview the 2023 Divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

The trio starts off by diving into some of the latest news around the NFL. Los Angeles Chargers OC Joe Lombardi was fired, but this might be a good thing for QB Justin Herbert, as he can have a fresh start with a new offense without losing the stability that comes with Head Coach Brandon Staley returning for the 2023 season. Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson announced he’s staying in Detroit for 2023, which is fantastic news for Lions fans. Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh has said he will not be returning to the NFL for the 2023 season, but his proven track record as an NFL head coach means fans and front offices alike will likely continue Pursuing him in the coming years. The Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals have their new general managers, as former San Francisco 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon heads to Nashville and former Tennessee Titans Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort heads to Glendale. Charles Robinson has heard great things about Carthon’s leadership ability, but he’s concerned about the future of Kyler Murray and the Cardinals given the turmoil within the organization over the past year.

Charles, Jori and Charles move on to discuss an intriguing slate of matchups in the Divisional round this Saturday and Sunday, as the group believes the Jacksonville Jaguars may have a shot against Patrick Mahomes and the dominant Kansas City Chiefs if Trevor Lawrence is at the top of his game. The New York Giants could keep their matchup close against the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles, but the Eagles roster looks better at nearly every position. The group is excited for the Cincinnati Bengals to take on the Buffalo Bills, but it’ll be important to watch the injury report for the Bengals, as their depleted Offensive line could get overwhelmed without the help of OT Jonah Williams. Finally, the Dallas Cowboys look to keep rolling against the San Francisco 49ers. The key to this game will be whether or not QB Dak Prescott can keep his Stellar play from last week Rolling against possibly the best defense in the NFL.

00:30 – Latest coaching news: Chargers OC Joe Lombardi fired, Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich keeps his position for now, and Lions OC Ben Johnson & Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh decide to remain in their positions for next season

22:08 – New GMs! Former 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon Hired as Titans general manager and Former Titans Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort Hired as Cardinals general manager

36:14 – Divisional Round Preview

37:43 – Jaguars at Chiefs: Does Trevor Lawrence and his offense have the firepower to keep up with Kansas City?

42:53 – Giants at Eagles: Can Brian Daboll work his magic against a dominant Eagles roster?

47:04 – Bengals at Bills: Can Joe Burrow overcome his Offensive line injuries to outgun Josh Allen and the dangerous Bills offense?

49:26 – Cowboys at 49ers: Can Dak Prescott carve up the best defense in the NFL?

Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half during the wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

