Divisional Round AFC/NFC Playoff Seeds and Matchups

Wild Card Weekend is here, and with it comes a whopping six playoff games! As each game comes to an end and the teams punch their tickets to the Divisional Round, we will update our playoff bracket accordingly. Here’s what the AFC Playoff Bracket and NFC Playoff Bracket look like as the Wild Card games progress.

Current NFL Playoff Bracket

AFC Playoff Seeds and Standings

1. *Kansas City Chiefs

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Cincinnati Bengals

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

5. Los Angeles Chargers (Eliminated)

6. Baltimore Ravens

7. Miami Dolphins

NFC Playoff Seeds and Standings

1. *Philadelphia Eagles

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. Minnesota Vikings

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Dallas Cowboys

6. New York Giants

7. Seattle Seahawks (Eliminated)

NFL Divisional Round Bracket Schedule

The NFL has yet to announce the Divisional Round schedule for next weekend. However, we do know that the No. 1 seeds in both the AFC and NFC — the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles — will host their respective opponents. With the 49ers beating Seattle, we also know that San Francisco will host a playoff game in the Divisional Round as well.

Unlike the Wild Card Round, the games will only be stretched out over two days instead of three. There will be games on Saturday, January 21st, and Sunday, January 22nd.

We will update this section when we know which teams will play and when.

Saturday, Jan 21

TBD. vs. TBD

TBD. vs. TBD

Sunday, Jan 22