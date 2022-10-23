Divisional matchups set for the 2022 Playoffs

The stage is set for the Vermont high school football playoffs. Seeds have been locked in and teams are back on square ground. The road to Rutland starts with the Divisional round.

The Vermont Interscholastic Football League announced matchups and tentative dates for next weekend’s quarterfinal rounds in the three divisions.

The proposed schedule and game times must still be finalized, according to VIFL scheduler Sean Farrell.

Read on for the schedule:

DIVISION I

Friday, October 28

Well. 5 St. Johnsbury (5-3) at No. 4 Essex (5-3)

Well. 6 Hartford (4-4) at No. 3 Middlebury (5-3)

Saturday, October 29

Well. 7 Rutland (3-4) at No. 2 Burr and Burton (6-2)

Well. 8 Burlington/South Burlington (1-7) at No. 1 Champlain Valley (7-0)

