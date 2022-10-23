Divisional matchups set for the 2022 Playoffs
The stage is set for the Vermont high school football playoffs. Seeds have been locked in and teams are back on square ground. The road to Rutland starts with the Divisional round.
The Vermont Interscholastic Football League announced matchups and tentative dates for next weekend’s quarterfinal rounds in the three divisions.
The proposed schedule and game times must still be finalized, according to VIFL scheduler Sean Farrell.
Vermont high school football: Scores, results, stats from Week 8
Vermont HS sports: What we learned from the last week of the regular season
Read on for the schedule:
DIVISION I
Friday, October 28
Well. 5 St. Johnsbury (5-3) at No. 4 Essex (5-3)
Well. 6 Hartford (4-4) at No. 3 Middlebury (5-3)
Saturday, October 29
Well. 7 Rutland (3-4) at No. 2 Burr and Burton (6-2)
Well. 8 Burlington/South Burlington (1-7) at No. 1 Champlain Valley (7-0)
DIVISION II
Friday, October 28
Well. 8 Spaulding (1-7) at No. 1 Bellows Falls (8-0)
Well. 5 Colchester (4-4) at No. 4 Brattleboro (5-3)
Well. 7 North Country (4-4) at No. 2 Mount Anthony (6-2)
Saturday, October 29
Well. 6 Lyndon (3-4) No. 3 Fair Haven (6-2), 7 p.m
DIVISION III
Saturday, October 29
Well. 8 Springfield (3-5) at No. 1 Windsor (8-0)
Well. 5 Mount Abraham (4-4) at No. 4 Rice (5-3)
Well. 7 Otter Valley (4-4) at No. 2 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille (6-1)
Well. 6 Woodstock (4-4) at No. 3 Mill River (5-2)
Become a member of the Vermont Varsity Insider Facebook group at https://bit.ly/2MGSfvX.
Contact Jacob Rousseau at [email protected] Follow on Twitter: @ByJacobRousseau