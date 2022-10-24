Division IV tournament in Willard

WILLARD – A wide-open Division IV district tournament is set to begin with semifinals Tuesday evening at Willard High School, Championship will be on Thursday.

A pair of state-ranked teams feature in the two semifinals. Up first is two-seed Monroeville (No. 14 in the state) and four-seed Buckeye Central at 6 pm in a rematch of the last two district championships — they’ve gone in favor of the Eagles. And following that will be top-seed Seneca East (No. 10 in the state) against six-seed Lucas.

Winners will advance to Thursday’s Championship match, slated for a 6 pm start.

The semifinals

Well. 2 Monroeville vs. No. 4 at Buckeye Central, 6 p.m

These teams are probably sick of seeing each other by now meeting once in the regular season as a bit of a district preview for both, then inevitably again in the postseason whether it’s in the semifinals or Championship match.

