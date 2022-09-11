Division I trailblazer for Coyote basketball enters Hall of Fame

Coming off that redshirt season, she would spend the next three years as the Coyotes’ leading scorer and rebounder on the hardwood. Cunningham was a key piece in Guiding the Coyotes through the transition years, from the rigorous travel schedule of the Great West to being ineligible for the NCAA Tournament at the season’s end.

The reward ultimately paid off in 2012 when the Coyotes made the Women’s National Invitation Tournament for the first time. With an experienced group that tackled the transition together, the Coyotes went on a run to place third in the team’s first season as a member of the Summit League. USD won 12 of its last 13 regular season games and then advanced to the second round of the WNIT.

“It’s fun when you feel like you’re building momentum and playing well at the end,” said Cunningham. “Then to follow that up by being able to play WNIT games in front of the home crowd in the Dome was awesome. That opportunity is what we worked hard for in the years leading up to that.”

During the Coyotes’ run that season came the first win over in-state rival South Dakota State in the Division I era. In a part of Renewing the rivalry, Cunningham dropped a game-high 28 points in the thrilling 59-53 overtime win inside the DakotaDome.

“It was a great crowd,” Cunningham recalled. “I remember (Annie) Roche hit a little jump shot to put us into overtime. I think we were down nine in the last three minutes, but then went on to beat them in overtime. It felt really good to get a signature home win against SDSU in front of our fans.”

Cunningham averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 blocks during her senior campaign. It ties for the third-best single-season scoring average in USD history, trailing only Hall of Famer Mandy Koupal.

While reflecting back on her collegiate career, Cunningham remembered the specifics of a few games, but her favorite memories were the fun times with her teammates. She loved Summers in Vermillion spent going to the river, traveling with her best friends on the team and trying to win basketball games.