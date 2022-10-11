Division I Aquin, Dakota players are best friends

Division I Aquin, Dakota players are best friends

The Dakota volleyball team can’t beat Aquin. Dakota is 23-4 this year, with three of those losses to Aquin. Without winning a set.

So perhaps it is not surprising when Dakota star Abi Schlueter enjoys seeing Aquin star Lucy Arndt goof up.

“My favorite moments are the ones when she makes a silly mistake and you can just watch the film and literally see us Laughing and making fun of each other,” Schlueter said.

That’s during club season, when she and Arndt are teammates on Rockford’s VC United team. As opponents, the two have always had the utmost respect for each other. So much so that they became instant friends after meeting for the first time in an Aquin-Dakota game in a middle school tournament in sixth grade.

