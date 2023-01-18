Division 1 Transfer Setter Sofie Langer to Join Lewis-Clark State Volleyball | Sports

LEWISTON – Head Coach Shaun Pohlman announced the addition of another experienced student-athlete to LC State Volleyball’s 2023 roster. Setter Sofie Langer will join the Warriors out of NCAA Division I Norfolk State this spring.

Prior to Norfolk State, Langer played two seasons at Central Wyoming College.

“We’ve all heard the saying, ‘You should have seen the one that got away.’ Now we can,” Pohlman said. “We recruited Sofie last year when she helped put Central Wyoming on the map in the JUCO world. When we saw her in the NCAA Division I transfer portal, we were able to reconnect to see if we could make it work here. We are thrilled we are not only going to get her here, but we are going to have her at semester with three other semester transfers. Our spring training should be comparable to fall now, and that is a huge step towards the goals we have set for this program.”

Langer prepped at Fountain Hills High School before heading to Central Wyoming College. The setter helped CWC finish ninth in the Nation and earned all-region and all-tournament team honors twice. She was voted the conference Setter of the Year in 2021.

“When I was playing in JUCO, I got a taste of being at nationals,” Langer said. “I can truly feel it with this team as well, and I’m excited to be a part of a team that wants what I want and I believe this year we not only can make it to nationals, but compete when we get there. “

She continued, “Coming in to a new program is always a little tough at first, but I have no doubt that this team will make me feel like part of the family. My biggest goal is to take what I have learned and bring this team to nationals. Seeing the team for this fall start to come together is so exciting and I can’t wait to start training.”