Diving, wrestling, basketball & hockey

(WWNY) – It was a busy night in local sports Tuesday.

Calvin Eggleston of Indian River won the Frontier League boys’ diving championship Tuesday night. Nate Bliss of South Jefferson placed second.

Also on the line Tuesday was the Frontier League A Division wrestling crown, featuring two of the best wrestling teams in the north country.

A full house was on hand at Carthage for the Comets’ battle with Indian River.

– In the first match of the night at 102 pounds, Jackson Wells of Carthage Pins Kymah Gummow.

– At 118 pounds, Tomah Gummow of Indian River has a 19-5 verdict over Aiden Downing of Carthage.

– At 126 pounds, Shay Sinitiere of Carthage defeated Kane Lynch 7-5.

– At 132 pounds, the Comets’ Landon Copley over Jack Countryman 15-0.

– At 138 pounds, Manuel Gonzalez of Indian River pins Avery Lagasse.

– At 145 pounds, Logan Munn of Carthage decisions Caleb Welser 14 to 1.

– At 152 pounds, Kody Kolk of Carthage Pins Michael Ashley to end their matchup.

– At 172 pounds, Hunter Sanderson of Carthage records the pin over Braden Christian.

– At 215 pounds, Indian River’s Davin Dewaine Pins the Comets’ Thomas Kennedy.

– And at 285 pounds, Kamdyn Dorchester of Carthage Pins the Warriors’ Jared Cook.

Carthage wins the A Division regular season crown by beating Indian River 48-23.

It was a battle between the top two boys’ basketball teams in the Northern Athletic Conference East as Chateaugay visited St. Lawrence Central.

– Jake Johnston to the rack and the putback. It’s 2-0 Bulldogs.

– Ethan Cook through the seam for the Lefty bucket for 2 of his 18 points.

– Aidun Beach fights off the defense and puts the Larries on the board. They posted 19 points.

– Cook to Walker Martin, who nails the trifecta.

– Johnston for the layup and the foul. The Bulldogs are up 7.

– Johnston again from the Land of 3s. They netted 18.

– Xavier Shattuck with a hard take to the hoop.

– Harlee Hartson to Damien Ashley who drains the 3.

Chateaugay goes on to beat St. Lawrence Central 62-39.

Massena met Potsdam in a big NAC Division 1 boys’ hockey matchup.

– Massena’s Peyton Puente on the crossing pass to Chris Marasco, who tucks the puck over the goalie’s pad. The Raiders are up 2-0.

– Riley Sunday with the shot, deflected off the keeper, rebounded by Bailey Rochefort. It’s 4-0 Massena.

– Potsdam’s Ryan Rutley slaps a shot from the point. John Duffy for the score.

Potsdam would tally 6 straight goals, including Rutley’s game winner with 1:19 left.

Potsdam won 6-4.

Tuesday’s local scores

High school wrestling

Carthage 48, Indian River 23

Boys’ high school basketball

South Jefferson 61, Carthage 48

General Brown 62, Indian River 47

Copenhagen 42, Belleville Henderson 35

Beaver River 64, Sandy Creek 53

Lowville 49, Watertown 47

Colton-Pierrepont 52, St. Regis Falls 40

Brushton-Moira 51, Parishville-Hopkinton 37

Lisbon 86, Edwards-Knox 38

Malone 79, Gouverneur 48

Canton 53, Massena 38

Harrisville 74, Morristown 34

Heuvelton 69, Norwood-Norfolk 23

Potsdam 86, Salmon River 44

Chateaugay 62, St. Lawrence Central 39

Girls’ high school basketball

General Brown 43, Indian River 31

Watertown 44, Lowville 32

Brushton-Moira 44, Parishville-Hopkinton 29

St. Regis Falls 37, Tupper Lake 14

Men’s college basketball

Clarkson 57, St. Lawrence 56

Women’s college basketball

St. Lawrence 74, Clarkson 47

Women’s college hockey

St. Lawrence 3, Colgate 3

Boys’ high school hockey

Potsdam 6, Massena 4

Islanders 5, Tupper Lake 2

Boys’ high school swimming

Lowville 60, Carthage 27

Lowville 56, Canton 27

Carthage 55, Canton 34

