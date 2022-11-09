Divine Child volleyball sweeps Annapolis in regional semifinal w/ PHOTO GALLERY – Press and Guide

On the heels of its fifth consecutive district title last week, Divine Child resumed its run through the Division 2 state Playoffs on Tuesday with regional semifinal action.

Regional volleyball semifinals at Dearborn Divine Child photo gallery

In the second of two semifinals at Divine Child on Tuesday, the Falcons played fellow area team Annapolis, which last week collected its second district title in three years.

The hosts were ultimately too much to handle for the Cougars on Tuesday as Divine Child cruised to a 3-0 sweep (25-4, 25-12, 25-18).

“The girls came out and played their hardest,” Divine Child head Coach Liz Gazley said. “They were constantly talking on the court and just playing their game, that’s all I can ever ask for.”

Divine Child scored 15 of the first 16 points in the opening set. Annapolis head Coach Miranda Martin talked about how the slow start felt “disheartening” and was in large part to the jump in the quality of the opponent from last week at districts to Tuesday.

“We had been playing teams that I think we had success with serving on,” Martin said. “Whereas today, we were getting received back to us. It was more of a defensive fight than we had in a while. But my girls fought hard today.”

As the set scores would reflect, Martin’s Cougars slowly started to settle in some and, at times, went back and forth with the Falcons during the second and third sets.

“I’m proud of them for building up each game after that rough start,” Martin said. “For them to come back, it’s something you never see after losing the first set 25-4. We like to play up (to the competition) and sometimes we have trouble playing down. It’s not often we see opposing teams running quick sets at us in (the Western Wayne Athletic Conference).”

The loss does wrap up the season for Annapolis, which finished third in the WWAC behind only Garden City Crestwood. It was a bit of a rocky start for the Cougars, whose school gym was being renovated, thus disrupting the team’s traditional practice routines.

One silver lining to the unorthodox early-season workouts was having Annapolis’ varsity and junior-varsity girls practice together.

“A lot of our JV girls were intertwined with our varsity girls,” Martin said. “Even today, I pulled up two girls from JV to be with us for regionals, and districts last week. And they’ve shown us their potential for next year.

“Sometimes you just have to watch and learn and observe,” Martin added. “And then it becomes a passing of the Torch from that point on.”

Divine Child now Advances to the regional final round for the fourth consecutive year as they look to make it two regional titles in as many seasons after previously not winning one since 2014.

The Falcons in the regional final will do battle with Milan, which in the first semifinal on Tuesday survived a five-set thriller against Huron League Rival Riverview.

After her team’s win over Annapolis, Gazley provided an early game plan for the Big Reds.

“(Milan) is a scrappy team,” Gazley said. “They have some tall girls up front that can really get up. We have to really make sure we can get the ball over the top of them and down on their side. And we’ll need to get our blocks up to keep their hitters off the net.”

Game time is set for 6 pm on Thursday, back at Divine Child.