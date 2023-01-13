Divided Flagler Beach Commission Will Require Inspections of Street Golf Carts Every 2 Years

A divided Flagler Beach City Commission agreed Thursday evening to change the frequency of required inspections of golf carts used as street vehicles from every year to every two years. Some Commissioners and the Mayor wanted only one inspection, and none after that. The city has a few hundred residents using golf carts as street vehicles.

With a 3-2 split among commissioners, Mayor Suzie Johnston attempted to veto the every-two-year proposal, but failed, because the charter does not provide for vetoes of policy decisions–only resolutions and ordinances. The city attorney interpreted the golf cart inspection method as a commission policy.

That appears to be a misinterpretation of the charter by the attorney (who was sitting in for Drew Smith, the usual city attorney): unlike internal office or commission policies, the golf cart inspection method, which applies to residents, is in fact codified in the city’s Code of Ordinances. It currently spells out the annual requirement for inspections under Section 19-63.

While the commission has directed City Manager William Whitson to bring back formal documents showing the commission’s new direction, the code will have to be amended to reflect the every-other-year approach. That can only be codified through an amended ordinance–without which authorities have no enforcement mechanism–and the Ordinance put to a vote, after two public hearings, thus enabling the Mayor to exercise her veto. So that may yet be ahead.

On the other hand, if the Mayor does exercise his veto, as she attempted to do today, all she would be accomplishing is leaving the current annual inspection requirement in place. The three Commissioners who want it changed to every other year–Ken Bryan, Jane Mealy, Deborah Phillips–are willing to go that route as a compromise, because they have no intention of scrapping inspections altogether, after the initial inspection. That’s what Mayor Suzie Johnston and Commissioners Eric Cooley and James Sherman would prefer: eliminating inspections altogether, after an initial inspection.

Thursday’s discussion and decision, however, pointed to a deep divide on the commission on that score, with all but one of the members of the public addressing the item supporting an every-other-year approach. The others favored the mayor’s approach.

Phillips was the swing vote on this one. “I personally would like to just do it one time, but I think I have to respect what the chief says, and doing it every two years to me is not that big of a deal if he can open up his hours to 8 am to 6 pm, Monday through Friday, and potentially Saturdays.”

Police Chief Matt Doughney had swung her vote. “As one of your two safety officers I’m not recommending getting rid of inspections. I think inspections are important for us,” Doughney said. They had no objections to going from an annual inspection to every two years.

The item was brought forth by Cooley. “The system is unfriendly and cumbersome for citizens to even try to get through,” Cooley said, citing limited hours. “There’s been a lot of frustration around the whole process of getting through this.” He also objected to the police doing the inspections, as opposed to civilian staff. The cart-registration system generated “tons of complaints” last year. The city, he said, committed to residents that it would change the system. “We had an agreement to change it that we didn’t honor.”

In Florida, Cooley said, a golf cart may be converted to a street-ready vehicle. That requires a one-time state compliance inspection. “Once you’re done with that, you’re done,” Cooley said. Regular vehicles–cars, pick-up trucks–no longer require inspections, but may be pulled over when they appear out of compliance, as when they have a light out or illegally tinted windows. “Then it’s up to the owner to be an adult and do their job and maintain the vehicle just like any other vehicle,” Cooley said. “The argument is why would we deviate from that?”

To Johnston, who got a golf cart 10 years ago, the process is too difficult, too resident-unfriendly, and not in small part driven by the revenue it’s generating. A first-time inspection costs $20. An annual renewal costs $15. Bryan disputed that the revenue was a driving force behind the inspections. Safety is, they said.

Inspections are relatively recent. Larry Newsom, the late city manager, had arranged with the police three or four years ago to conduct golf cart inspections after observing unsafe carts on city streets. When inspections began, two-thirds of carts did not pass inspection. Three this week alone did not pass for lack of brake lights.

Doughney said he has not gotten any emails, texts or phone calls from residents complaining about the process, and that numerous cities do the same. Someone in the audience complained, as others later did during public comment.

As of Thursday, the city police department had issued 158 golf cart inspection stickers. That means the 800 to 1,000-pound vehicles have headlights, brake lights, turn signals and a windshield, safe tires, a Rearview mirror, reliable steering, reflective warning devices front and back.

“To have somebody on social media in a diatribe bash the police department for being safe,” Doughney said, “all you got to do is call me. All you got to do is come two blocks to come see me. That never happened. That’s disappointing.” They disputed that the inspection hours are limited. They’re done every weekday, and on certain Saturdays, he said, and cautioned that a citation of $116 is a lot more cumbersome than inspections. He was not opposed to every-other-year inspections.

Whitson in a memo prepared with Doughney said the city could go to an ever-other-year inspection, with subsequent inspections done by any golf cart repair shop in the community. “Right now, with all the issues pressing on us, we don’t have time to get all that together this year,” Whitson said. It would take place in 2024-25. “But there is a pathway forward and that’s what I’ve laid out in this memo. And that would cut down on the number of inspections without jeopardizing public safety.” The city attorney said the proposal would be legal.

The alternative, he said, was not to have any inspections, and to leave it to police officers to pull over people driving carts that are out of compliance. But that would burden officers. The Mayor argued that that simpler process could be started today, without waiting until 2024 or 2025.

A half dozen people spoke, all but one in favor of the inspection system. The exception was Bruno O’Connor, a candidate for the commission in the March election, who said the city has “bigger things to worry about” than golf cart inspections, which he described–from personal experience–as simple and convenient, with Waits of a few minutes, if that.

One resident, more caustic, challenged the police chief to tell him how many traffic have been issued to cart drivers in violation and disputed the whole system, listing contradictions (as with the different standards applying to electric bikes), including the fee collection.

Another man said it was an “unneeded process.” Paul Ike, a former candidate for the commission, recalled the time when all he had to do was sign an affidavit certifying that his cart was safe, “until somebody decided that we needed to have them inspected.” They didn’t see the need. “I resent the city of Flagler Beach telling me that I have to do something with my golf cart that I as well as I believe the vast majority of people that own and use them, drive them safely.”

“We’re not inspecting every bicycle, We’re not inspecting every other type of motor vehicle on the road that’s not a car. So I’d be okay with a one-time inspection and then an affidavit every year and just call it a day,” Sherman said.

But the Bryan-Mealy-Phillips majority carried the night before the commission, which was in the middle of a seven-hour meeting, moved on to its next item, on Converting tennis courts to pickle ball courts. That prompted Cooley to say, wryly: “I think all pickleball players need inspected every year.”