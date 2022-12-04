Diverse artists get opportunity with Fresh Paint: OKC NYE Mural Project

In a corner of the Oklahoma City Farmers Public Market, color and culture are starting to sweep across a series of 8-foot-by-8-foot panels.

“It’s a big deal to go this large. … If you’re used to creating work at a smaller scale, just the mechanical aspects of translating it to a larger mural is something to learn,” said Helen Opper, co-chair of the Fresh Paint: OKC NYE Mural Project committee, while watching this year’s participants paint their murals on a November evening.

“I always love getting to meet new artists and young artists of color who are underexposed. That’s a need that this program helps fulfill.”

From left, Savannah Tallbear, Nayelly Morales Rojo and Janely Saavedra Cruz work on their murals for this year's Fresh Paint: OKC NYE Mural Project at the OKC Farmers Public Market Monday, November 7, 2022.

As part of its Opening Night New Year’s Eve festivities, Arts Council Oklahoma City is again partnering with the OKC Thunder for the Fresh Paint: OKC NYE Mural Project, which aims to give young local artists who are people of color a chance to literally expand their skills.

“This is one of my favorite things that we do … to showcase the incredible work of local BIPOC artists whose artistic endeavors don’t represent a singular voice, but rather the beauty found in the diversity of our community,” said new Arts Council OKC Executive Director Angela Cozby.

“Fresh Paint is an opportunity to celebrate how truly unique we are as a community. There are countless talented young artists in our community who are just waiting for an opportunity to take their work to the next level.”

Christian Dixon works on his mural for this year's Fresh Paint: OKC NYE Mural Project at the OKC Farmers Public Market Monday, November 7, 2022. Benjamin Moore provided the paint for the muralists.

How does the Fresh Paint: OKC NYE Mural Project work?

Selected after answering a summer open call for young artists, this year’s Fresh Paint: OKC NYE Mural Project artists are Nayelly Morales Rojo, Janely Saavedra Cruz, Savannah Tallbear, Christian Dixon and Giselle Ordaz.

The participants spent the fall Collaborating with three local artist Mentors — Virginia Sitzes, Dylan Bradway and Verdean Evergarden, who won the Inaugural Fresh Paint contest that launched in 2020 when Opening Night went virtual due to the COVID-19 Pandemic — to create their murals.

