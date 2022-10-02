Ditzel Records Six Birdies to Lead CU Golf on Sunday
The Golden Knights closed in on third place in the tournament, but settled for fourth with a two-day score of 628 as they shot 315 on day two. Rensselaer won the Liberty League Fall Classic with a score of 582, followed by Skidmore College (595), St. Lawrence University (621), Clarkson (628) and Hobart (658).
Liberty League Fall Classic Results
Casey Ditzel was the low man after the first day when he shot an 82, but his two-over par 74 was the fourth-best score overall on Sunday and four strokes better than any other Clarkson player. Ditzel accomplished his score in an Odd way, recording six birdies and four pars. He was one-under on one par-three, three par-fours, and two par-fives. His performance on Sunday allowed him to vault up the leader board, finishing in a tie for 13th among the 30 golfers.
Freshman Brant Bomberger was next for the Knights, finishing one shot behind Ditzel with a two-day score of 157, scoring 84 on Sunday. He notched a birdie on the first hole, a par-five, and had eight pars the rest of the way, tying for 15th in the tournament. Sophomore Andrew Palmatier was two shots below Bomberger at 159, scoring a 78 on Sunday. He had six pars on the front nine and then picked up two birdies on the back, going one-under on number-14 and number-16, placing him in a tie for 19th. Zander Poole rounded out Clarkson’s team scoring, as he had birdies on the ninth hole and also the 14th. Poole’s score of 160 put him in 22nd place. Dale Turner finished outside the team scoring with an 85 on Sunday, and he finished with a score of 163 overall, putting him in 24th overall. Playing as an individual, Aaron Walsh shot 81 on Sunday to finish at 159, tying him for 19th. Walsh had 11 pars on Sunday.