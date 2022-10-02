Ditzel Records Six Birdies to Lead CU Golf on Sunday

Casey Ditzel

Potsdam, NY – Seniorshot a two-over par 74 to Headline the Clarkson University Golf team’s performance on Sunday as the Golden Knights finished in fourth place at the Liberty League Fall Classic, held at the par-72, 6616-yard Potsdam Town & Country Club.

The Golden Knights closed in on third place in the tournament, but settled for fourth with a two-day score of 628 as they shot 315 on day two. Rensselaer won the Liberty League Fall Classic with a score of 582, followed by Skidmore College (595), St. Lawrence University (621), Clarkson (628) and Hobart (658).

Liberty League Fall Classic Results

Casey Ditzel was the low man after the first day when he shot an 82, but his two-over par 74 was the fourth-best score overall on Sunday and four strokes better than any other Clarkson player. Ditzel accomplished his score in an Odd way, recording six birdies and four pars. He was one-under on one par-three, three par-fours, and two par-fives. His performance on Sunday allowed him to vault up the leader board, finishing in a tie for 13th among the 30 golfers.