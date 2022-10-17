District Volleyball Tournaments are here, find each district’s schedule here

Support local Journalism by unlocking Unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com. Click here to explore subscription options.

The district schedules for Brevard County high school volleyball teams have been released.

Holy Trinity, Astronaut, Brevard HEAT, Merritt Island, and Viera all sit as the number one seed in their respective districts.

Find each district’s schedule below:

District 6-3A

October 17, at Higher Seed

No.5 Cocoa Beach at No.4 Melbourne Central Catholic, 6 p.m

No.6 Odyssey Charter at No.3 West Shore, 6 pm

October 18, At Edgewood Jr/Sr High School

Cocoa Beach/Melbourne Central Catholic Winner vs. No.1 Holy Trinity, 5:30 p.m

Odyssey Charter/West Shore Winner at No. 2 Edgewood, 7 p.m

October 20, At Edgewood Jr/Sr High School

Championship Game, 6 p.m

District rundown: Know the teams, players to watch

District 7-4A

October 17, at Higher Seed

No.5 Atlantic at No.4 Titusville, 6 p.m

No.6 Palm Bay at No.3 Cocoa, 6 p.m

October 18, At Astronaut High School

Atlantic/Titusville Winner vs. No.1 Astronaut, 5:30

Palm Bay/Cocoa Winner vs. No.2 Space Coast

October 20, At Astronaut High School

Championship Game, 7 p.m

District 8-2A

October 17, at Higher Seed

No.5 Pineapple Cove Classical Academy at No.4 Master’s Academy, 7 pm

No.6 Morningside Academy at No.3 St. Edward’s, 7 pm

October 18, At Merritt Island Christian

Pineapple Cove Classical Academy/Master’s Academy Winner vs. No.1 Brevard HEAT, 5:30 p.m

Morningside Academy/St. Edward’s Winner vs. No. 2 Merritt Island Christian, 7 p.m

October 21

Championship Game, 7 p.m

District 8-5A

October 17, at Higher Seed

No.5 Eau Gallie at No. 4 Satellite, 6 p.m

October 18, at Higher Seed

Eau Gallie/Satellite Winner at No. 1 Merritt Island, 6 p.m

No.3 Rockledge at No. 2 Bayside, 6 p.m

October 20, At Bayside High School

Championship Game, 6 p.m

District 8-6A

October 17, at Higher Seed

Well. 5 Heritage at No. 4 Melbourne, 6 p.m

Well. 7 Port St. Lucie at No. 2 South Fork, 6 p.m

Well. 6 Sebastain River at No. 3 Martin County, 6 p.m

October 19, At Martin County High School

Heritage/Melbourne Winner vs. No. 1 Guest, 5 pm

Port St. Lucie/South Fork Winner vs. Sebastain River/Martin County Winner, 7 p.m

October 20, At Martin County High School

Championship Game, 7 p.m