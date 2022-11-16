DISTRICT VI ANNOUNCES VOLLEYBALL ALL-STARS

Officials with District VI announced their 2022 volleyball All-Stars this afternoon.

The Heritage Conference was well-represented among honorees. Homer-Center led all schools in the conference with five All-Stars. Portage follows with three All-Stars, then United with two. Purchase Line had one All-Star.

You can find the full All-Star rosters below:

FIRST TEAM

NAME SCHOOL Grade Position Number

Katrina Cowder West Branch 11 Middle 33

Macy Sardone Homer Center 12 Setter 22

Marley Croyle West Branch 11 Outside 13

Meegan Williams Homer Center 11 Outside 31

Brooklyn Myers West Branch 11 Setter 21

Alyssa Sinclair Glendale 12 Outside 24

Lia Simanski Bishop Guilfoyle 12 Outside 20

Kiera Sossong Portage 12 Outside 21

Emalee Cavander Claysburg Kimmel 11 Outside 5

Starcia Baney Bishop McCort 12 Outside 21

Paige Phillips Portage 11 Middle 34

Anna Cutshall Homer Center 12 Libero 28

Gianna Gallucci Bishop McCort 11 Setter 9

2nd Team

Shianna Hoover West Branch 11 Libero 11

Ali Schmidt Homer Center 12 Middle 26

Kaitlyn Dill United 12 Outside 5

Alicia Heinrich Bishop Carroll 11 Middle 15

Ellie Manyara Juniata Valley 11 Outside 16

Kaprice Cavalet Glendale 11 Middle 20

Ava Taddei Bishop Guilfoyle 11 Outside 18

Maddie Mills Moshannon Valley 12 Middle 31

Kate Edwards Bishop McCort 12 Middle 12

Angelina Wagner Ferndale 12 S 24

Madison McCoy Moshannon Valley 10 S 33

Trissa Smith Portage 11 S 22

Abigail Goncher Purchase Line 12 Outside 18

Abby McConville United 11 Middle 32

Matayha Kerin West Branch 12 Outside 23

Ashlyn Kerr Homer Center 11 Outside 34