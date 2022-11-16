DISTRICT VI ANNOUNCES VOLLEYBALL ALL-STARS
Officials with District VI announced their 2022 volleyball All-Stars this afternoon.
The Heritage Conference was well-represented among honorees. Homer-Center led all schools in the conference with five All-Stars. Portage follows with three All-Stars, then United with two. Purchase Line had one All-Star.
You can find the full All-Star rosters below:
FIRST TEAM
NAME SCHOOL Grade Position Number
Katrina Cowder West Branch 11 Middle 33
Macy Sardone Homer Center 12 Setter 22
Marley Croyle West Branch 11 Outside 13
Meegan Williams Homer Center 11 Outside 31
Brooklyn Myers West Branch 11 Setter 21
Alyssa Sinclair Glendale 12 Outside 24
Lia Simanski Bishop Guilfoyle 12 Outside 20
Kiera Sossong Portage 12 Outside 21
Emalee Cavander Claysburg Kimmel 11 Outside 5
Starcia Baney Bishop McCort 12 Outside 21
Paige Phillips Portage 11 Middle 34
Anna Cutshall Homer Center 12 Libero 28
Gianna Gallucci Bishop McCort 11 Setter 9
2nd Team
Shianna Hoover West Branch 11 Libero 11
Ali Schmidt Homer Center 12 Middle 26
Kaitlyn Dill United 12 Outside 5
Alicia Heinrich Bishop Carroll 11 Middle 15
Ellie Manyara Juniata Valley 11 Outside 16
Kaprice Cavalet Glendale 11 Middle 20
Ava Taddei Bishop Guilfoyle 11 Outside 18
Maddie Mills Moshannon Valley 12 Middle 31
Kate Edwards Bishop McCort 12 Middle 12
Angelina Wagner Ferndale 12 S 24
Madison McCoy Moshannon Valley 10 S 33
Trissa Smith Portage 11 S 22
Abigail Goncher Purchase Line 12 Outside 18
Abby McConville United 11 Middle 32
Matayha Kerin West Branch 12 Outside 23
Ashlyn Kerr Homer Center 11 Outside 34
.