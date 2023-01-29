District titles at stake in prep basketball’s top games this week

FARMINGTON − With an eye towards district tournaments and the state basketball playoffs, local and area teams are preparing for the final weeks of the season with a greater sense of urgency.

Here’s a look at some of this week’s most important matchups involving San Juan County high school basketball teams.

Boys Basketball

Navajo Prep at Tohatchi, Tuesday, 7 p.m

The Eagles and Cougars will each put impressive win streaks on the line Tuesday night when they meet for the second time this season on Tuesday night at the Eagles Nest.

