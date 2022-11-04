District Semi-Final Live Football Updates

The district semifinal round of the football season has arrived. Follow along with all of the area’s scores below in the Play It Again Sports Live Update. Follow us on Twitter @ozarksozone for more complete updates. Follow us on Instagram @ozarkssportszone for photo and video updates.

Expected widespread storms have adjusted the kickoff for many of the area’s games.

Class 6 District 3

Ray-Pec at Nixa – FRIDAY AT 8 PM

Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North

Class 5 District 5

Rolla at Camdenton – SATURDAY AT 2 PM

Lebanon 29, Waynesville 6 – HALF

Class 5 District 6

Willard at Carthage – SATURDAY AT NOON

Republic at Webb City – SATURDAY AT NOON

Class 4 District 6

West Plains 28, Monett 7 – HALF

Bolivar 7, McDonald County 7 – HALF

Class 4 District 7

Carl Junction at Center

Nevada at Lincoln College Prep

Class 3 District 6

Reeds Spring 7, Cassville 0 – END 1

Clinton at Osage

Class 2 District 3

Liberty 33, Strafford 0 – 2Q

Mountain Grove 14, Houston 6 – 2Q

Class 2 District 4

Hollister at Seneca – SATURDAY AT 1 PM

Forsyth at Mt. Vernon – SATURDAY at 1 PM

Class 2 District 5

Stockton at Lamar – SATURDAY AT 1 PM

Fair Grove at Warsaw – SATURDAY AT 2 PM

Class 1 District 3

Thayer at Marionville – SATURDAY AT 2 PM

Cabool at Ash Grove – FRIDAY AT 5 PM

Class 1 District 5

South Callaway at Lincoln – SATURDAY AT 1PM

Fayette at Cole Camp – SATURDAY AT 6 PM

8-Man District 1

Greenfield at Archie – SATURDAY AT NOON

Appleton City at Liberal – SATURDAY AT 1 PM

Osceola at Drexel

Jasper at Lockwood – SATURDAY AT 1 PM