District quarterfinal football schedule | Ozarks Sports Zone

The district football brackets are set. See a full quarterfinal schedule below. All games are at 7 pm on Friday, Oct. 28.

Class 6 District 3: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Ozark at Nixa

Ray-Pec at Joplin

Lee’s Summit West at Kickapoo

Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit North

Class 5 District 5: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Branson at Lebanon

Waynesville at Central

Rolla at Glendale

Class 5 District 6: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Willard at Neosho

Parkview at Republic

Class 4 District 6: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Hillcrest at Bolivar

McDonald County at Marshfield

Monett at Rogersville

Class 4 District 7: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Carl Junction at Grandview

Harrisonville at Nevada

Warrensburg at Lincoln College Prep

Class 3 District 6: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Aurora at Cassville

Clinton at Buffalo

Class 2 District 3: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Open at Strafford

Willow Springs at Houston

Doniphan and Mountain Grove

Class 2 District 4: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Clever at Mt. Vernon

Catholic at Forsyth

East Newton at Hollister

Class 2 District 5: CLICK FOR BRACKET

El Dorado Springs at Warsaw

Skyline at Stockton

Versailles at Fair Grove

Class 1 District 3: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Miller at Marionville

Thayer at Pierce City

Diamond at Ash Grove

Cabool at Sarcoxie

Class 1 District 5: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Slater at Lincoln

Harrisburg at Cole Camp

Tipton at South Callaway

Fayette at Russellville

8-Man District 1: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Rich Hill at Greenfield

Osceola at College Heights