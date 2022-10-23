District quarterfinal football schedule | Ozarks Sports Zone
The district football brackets are set. See a full quarterfinal schedule below. All games are at 7 pm on Friday, Oct. 28.
Class 6 District 3: CLICK FOR BRACKET
Ozark at Nixa
Ray-Pec at Joplin
Lee’s Summit West at Kickapoo
Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit North
Class 5 District 5: CLICK FOR BRACKET
Branson at Lebanon
Waynesville at Central
Rolla at Glendale
Class 5 District 6: CLICK FOR BRACKET
Willard at Neosho
Parkview at Republic
Class 4 District 6: CLICK FOR BRACKET
Hillcrest at Bolivar
McDonald County at Marshfield
Monett at Rogersville
Class 4 District 7: CLICK FOR BRACKET
Carl Junction at Grandview
Harrisonville at Nevada
Warrensburg at Lincoln College Prep
Class 3 District 6: CLICK FOR BRACKET
Aurora at Cassville
Clinton at Buffalo
Class 2 District 3: CLICK FOR BRACKET
Open at Strafford
Willow Springs at Houston
Doniphan and Mountain Grove
Class 2 District 4: CLICK FOR BRACKET
Clever at Mt. Vernon
Catholic at Forsyth
East Newton at Hollister
Class 2 District 5: CLICK FOR BRACKET
El Dorado Springs at Warsaw
Skyline at Stockton
Versailles at Fair Grove
Class 1 District 3: CLICK FOR BRACKET
Miller at Marionville
Thayer at Pierce City
Diamond at Ash Grove
Cabool at Sarcoxie
Class 1 District 5: CLICK FOR BRACKET
Slater at Lincoln
Harrisburg at Cole Camp
Tipton at South Callaway
Fayette at Russellville
8-Man District 1: CLICK FOR BRACKET
Rich Hill at Greenfield
Osceola at College Heights