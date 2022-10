District Quarterfinal Football Roundup | Ozarks Sports Zone

Did you miss any of last night’s football action? Get caught up with all of the scores, recaps, photos & videos below.

Class 6 District 3: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Nixa 35, Ozark 7 – FINAL – PHOTOS – VIDEO

Ray-Pec 56, Joplin 42 – FINAL

Lee’s Summit West 21, Kickapoo 10 – FINAL – PHOTOS

Lee’s Summit North 35, Lee’s Summit 17 – FINAL

Class 5 District 5: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Lebanon 40, Branson 0 – FINAL

Waynesville 18, Central 0 – FINAL – VIDEO RECAP – PHOTOS – EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS

Rolla 27, Glendale 25 – FINAL – PHOTOS

Class 5 District 6: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Willard 43, Neosho 29 – FINAL – RECAP – PHOTOS

Republic 52, Parkview 8 – FINAL – PHOTOS

Class 4 District 6: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Bolivar 42, Hillcrest 0 – FINAL – PHOTOS

McDonald County 7, Marshfield 6 – FINAL – VIDEO – PHOTOS

Monett 36, Rogersville 22 – FINAL – VIDEO – PHOTOS

Class 4 District 7: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Carl Junction 42, Grandview 13—FINAL

Nevada 42, Harrisonville 21 – FINAL

Lincoln College Prep 35, Warrensburg 25 – FINAL

Class 3 District 6: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Cassville 24, Aurora 21 – FINAL

Clinton 37, Buffalo 34 – FINAL

Class 2 District 3: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Strafford 39, Ava 32 – FINAL – PHOTOS – VIDEO

Houston 43, Willow Springs 6 – FINAL

Mountain Grove 63, Doniphan 0 – FINAL

Class 2 District 4: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Mt. Vernon 65, Clever 0 – FINAL

Forsyth 22, Catholic 21 – FINAL

Hollister 37, East Newton 7 – FINAL – PHOTOS

Class 2 District 5: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Warsaw 21, El Dorado Springs 0 – FINAL

Stockton 47, Skyline 46 – FINAL

Fair Grove 48, Versailles 14 – FINAL

Class 1 District 3: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Marionville 56, Miller 6 – FINAL

Thayer 33, Pierce City 20 – FINAL – VIDEO – PHOTOS

Ash Grove 41, Diamond 0 – FINAL

Cabool 28, Sarcoxie 20 – FINAL – VIDEO – PHOTOS

Class 1 District 5: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Lincoln 48, Slater 8 – FINAL

Cole Camp 55, Harrisburg 28 – FINAL

Fayette 48, Russellville 8 – FINAL

South Callaway 22, Tipton 20 – FINAL

8-Man District 1: CLICK FOR BRACKET

Greenfield 78, Rich Hill 50 – FINAL

Osceola 53, College Heights 44 – FINAL – PHOTOS