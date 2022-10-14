District Handball C’ships conclude – Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 14: District Handball Championship of Srinagar and Budgam, organized by District Associations, concluded at Gindun Stadium Ragbagh, here today.

Administrative Officer J&K Sports Council, Riyaz Ahmed was the chief guest, while Manager Sports Council Budgam, Shabir Ahmed, Football coach, Javaid Ahmed Sofi and international Handball player Harmeek Singh were guests of honor.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest said that J&K is rich in sports Talent and Sportsmen from here have proven their mettle at different national and international championships. He added that proper nurturing by JKHA will go a long way in promoting the Talent at different levels.

In Budgam championship, Pioneer Handball Club was the Winner in boys category, while Meadows Budgam stood runner-up, in girl’s category, Young Star Club Budgam remained winner, while Pioneer Handball Club remained runner-up.

In the Srinagar Handball Championship, GD Goniekha and Zakoora Handball Club remained Winner and runner-up in boy’s category respectively, while Oasis School and New Convent School stood Winner and runner-up in girl’s category respectively.