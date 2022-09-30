District Handball C’ship begins – Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 30: Three days 7th District Handball Championship commenced at Playfield Shastri Nagar in both men and women sections, here today. The Championship is being organized by the District Association in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council.

Rajesh Baru, Tehsildar RTI Jammu was the chief guest at the opening ceremony. The chief guest Stressed upon the players to concentrate more on skills and physical standard.

About 250 players of the 7 different Handball Clubs of the district are participating in the tournament. The matches were officiated by Anuj Langer and Mayur.

In the junior boys section played between Sandeep Pal Club and Sampark Handball Club in which Sandeep Pal Club emerged winners by 16- 10 goals, while Pissu Club defeated Jammu Club by 10- 6 goals and in 3rd match in girls section, Sampark Handball Club defeated Bahu Club by 7-5 goals.

Narinder Mahajan, Rajesh Chandan, Pravel Kumar, Sanjeev Jamwal and Rajesh Kapoor were present during the event.