District Final Volleyball Pairings – Nebpreps

District Finals in Class A will be Wednesday night, with other classes on Saturday. With Classes C-1 to D-2 completing sub-district play on Tuesday and B on Wednesday, we’ll keep this page updated throughout with results and projections for the finals. Next week’s state volleyball tournament brackets will be released on Saturday, October 29.

Class A (district Finals on Wednesday)

State Qualifiers are seven district Champions plus one wild card.

A-1: Omaha Burke (18-14) at Papillion-LaVista South (29-4)

A-2: Millard North (17-15) at Lincoln Southwest (29-3)

A-3: Elkhorn South (18-15) at Papillion-LaVista (26-9)

A-4: Grand Island (21-11) at Omaha Westside (27-8)

A-5: Fremont (21-9) at Lincoln East (22-10)

A-6: Marian (23-13) at Gretna (27-8)

A-7: Lincoln Pius X (22-12) at Millard West (22-10)

Class B (sub-district Finals on Tuesday, Wednesday)

District final Qualifiers are eight sub-district Champions plus eight wild cards. 16 Qualifiers Seeded and winners to state in games played on Saturday.

B-1: Waverly (18-15) / Champion

B-2: Omaha Duchesne (13-19) at Omaha Skutt Catholic (19-4)

B-3: Elkhorn North (29-4) / Champion

B-4: South Sioux City (10-20) / Champion

B-5: Norris (27-7) / Champion

B-6: Seward (27-7) / Champion

B-7: Hastings (14-16) at Northwest (19-14)

B-8: Scottsbluff (23-13) Winner at Sidney (26-6)

Projected wild cards: Bennington, York, Elkhorn, Losers of B2, B7, B8, Omaha Mercy, Crete.

Class C-1 (sub-district Finals on Tuesday)

District final Qualifiers are 12 sub-district Champions plus four wild cards. 16 Qualifiers Seeded and winners to state in games played on Saturday.

C1-1: Fairbury (20-11)

C1-2: Platteview (19-14)

C1-3: Douglas County West (28-3)

C1-4: North Bend Central (29-1)

C1-5: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (15-16)

C1-6: Malcolm (30-2)

C1-7: Columbus Lakeview (22-9)

C1-8: Pierce (29-2)

C1-9: Grand Island Central Catholic (28-2)

C1-10: Ord (20-11)

C1-11: Gothenburg (30-3)

C1-12: Ogallala (25-10)

Projected wild cards: Minden (31-3), Kearney Catholic (24-8), Adams Central (23-9), St. Paul (25-8).

Projected district final pairings: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at North Bend Central; Ord at Minden; Platteview at GICC; Fairbury vs Gothenburg; St. Paul at Malcolm; Adams Central at Pierce; Ogallala at Kearney Catholic; Columbus Lakeview at Douglas County West.

Class C-2 (sub-district Finals on Tuesday)

District final Qualifiers are 12 sub-district Champions plus four wild cards. 16 Qualifiers Seeded and winners to state in games played on Saturday.

C2-1: Freeman (20-8)

C2-2: Lincoln Lutheran (36-0)

C2-3: Archbishop Bergan (30-4)

C2-4: Wakefield (24-9)

C2-5: Ponca (23-10)

C2-6: Clarkson/Leigh (25-6)

C2-7: Cross County (28-4)

C2-8: Thayer Central (24-7)

C2-9: Amherst (25-6)

C2-10: Summerland (21-8)

C2-11: Southwest (26-6)

C2-12: Bayard (30-1)

Projected wild cards: Oakland-Craig (26-9), Centura (25-6), Fullerton (20-4), Palmyra (24-6).

Projected district final pairings: Ponca at Lincoln Lutheran; Summerland at Archbishop Bergan; Wakefield at Cross County; Thayer Central at Oakland-Craig; Freeman vs. Bayard; Fullerton vs. Southwest; Palmyra at Amherst; Clarkson/Leigh at Centura.

Class D-1 (sub-district Finals on Tuesday)

District final Qualifiers are 12 sub-district Champions plus four wild cards. 16 Qualifiers Seeded and winners to state in games played on Saturday.

D1-1: Meridian (26-4)

D1-2: Elmwood-Murdock (18-14)

D1-3: Bancroft-Rosalie (17-17)

D1-4: Cedar Catholic (23-10)

D1-5: Elgin Public/Pope John (21-8)

D1-6: Nebraska Christian (26-7)

D1-7: Bruning-Davenport/Shikley (25-5)

D1-8: Hastings St. Cecilia (20-13)

D1-9: Axtell (23-8)

D1-10: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (26-5)

D1-11: Cambridge (28-2)

D1-12: South Platte (16-16)

Projected wild cards: Norfolk Catholic (27-4), Maywood/Hayes Center (24-2), Johnson-Brock (15-15), Pleasanton (17-12).

Projected district final pairings: South Platte vs. Norfolk Catholic; Bancroft-Rosalie v. Cambridge; Pleasanton at Maywood/Hayes Center; Johnson-Brock at Bruning-Davenport/Shikley; Elmwood-Murdock at Meridian; Elgin Public/Pope John at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller; Hastings St. Cecilia at Nebraska Christian.

Class D-2 (sub-district Finals on Tuesday)

District final Qualifiers are 12 sub-district Champions plus four wild cards. 16 Qualifiers Seeded and winners to state in games played on Saturday.

D2-1: Diller-Odell (28-5)

D2-2: Exeter-Milligan (19-11)

D2-3: Howells-Dodge (25-4)

D2-4: Wynot (21-10)

D2-5: St. Mary’s (27-4)

D2-6: Shelton (29-2)

D2-7: Lawrence-Nelson (15-16)

D2-8: Overton (27-4)

D2-9: Wallace (27-5)

D2-10: Garden County (19-12)

D2-11: Leyton (20-12)

D2-12: Hay Springs (25-5)

Projected wild cards: Falls City Sacred Heart (24-8), Humphrey St. Francis (24-4), Stuart (21-10), High Plains Community (23-8).

Projected district final pairings: Lawrence-Nelson at Howells-Dodge; Leyton v. Overton; Garden County vs. Humphrey St. Francis; High Plains at Shelton; Exeter-Milligan at Diller-Odell; Hay Springs vs. Falls City Sacred Heart; Wynot at St. Mary’s; Stuart vs. Wallace.