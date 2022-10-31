DISTRICT 6 FOOTBALL, VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULES

DISTRICT 6 FOOTBALL

The District 6 football playoff fields are set, with six Heritage Conference teams playing in Class A and Class AA.

Five of the Heritage Conference contenders are among the eight teams playing for the Class A championship, led by top seed Penns Manor. The Comets will take on 8th-seeded Glendale. Second seed Northern Cambria, at 8-2, will host number seven Moshannon Valley. Third seed Cambria Heights will take on number six Homer Center in an all-Heritage Conference matchup, and number five Portage will travel to Juniata Valley.

Only one Class AA school from the Heritage Conference will be in the District 6 playoffs. Number eight West Shamokin will visit top seed Richland.

All of the first round games will be played Friday night.

DISTRICT 6 VOLLEYBALL

The District 6 volleyball quarterfinals will be played tonight, with third seed Homer-Center hosting number six Claysburg-Kimmel. The Wildcats had a first round bye while the Bulldogs beat United, 3-2.

Number two seed Portage will tangle with number ten Bishop Guilfoyle, with the winner to play the winner of Homer-Center/Claysburg-Kimmel.

In the top half of the draw, top seed West Branch faces Moshannon Valley while number four Bishop McCort will host Glendale.