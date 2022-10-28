District 5 Volleyball Tournament Day 1: Higher Seeds Move On

WIMBLEDON, ND (NewsDakota.com) – Day one of the District 5 Volleyball tournament saw all the higher seeds winning their games.

Game 1: #4 Edgley-Kulm-Montpelier 3 vs #5 Ellendale 1

Set Scores: 25-19, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19

Recap: Ellendale put up a fight in each set keeping it close but was just unable to keep up with the EKM Rebels. The Rebels were able to keep the leads they got for the most part and were able to keep the Cardinals from coming back outside of set 3. The Rebels now move onto play the Lamoure-LM Loboes Tomorrow and Ellendale has a bye to the Region Qualifier game.

Game 2: #2 Oakes Tornadoes 3 vs #7 Barnes County North Bison 0

Set Scores: 25-10, 25-8, 25-15

Recap: The Oakes Tornadoes showed up to play and put on a show. They took leads early and kept expanding them. They wouldn’t let their foot off the gas pedal either with several huge aces from their players as well. They move onto the semifinal round while the Bison will play in the elimination game tomorrow.

Game 3: #3 Carrington Cardinals 3 vs Griggs Midkota Titans 0

Set Scores: 25-12, 25-11, 25-20

Recap: The Cardinals were dominant much like the Tornadoes were, in the first two sets. The Titans would keep it close in the early goings, but the Cardinals would find another gear and push the lead to double digits early. Set three saw the Titans spring to life however. They got some momentum and they would even take a 20-17 lead late in the set. It was not to be however as Carrington would put it away with 8 straight points. Carrington will take on Oakes in the semifinals tomorrow and Griggs Midkota will play BCN in the elimination round.

Tomorrows broadcast will start at 3:45 with Griggs Midkota vs BCN in the elimination round, the next game will be LaMoure-LM vs EKM, and the night cap will be Oakes vs Carrington.

You can catch all the action on 98.3 Thunder Country, 1220AM/100.3 FM KDDR, or at NewsDakota.com.