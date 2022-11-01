District 4 volleyball All-Star matches Tuesday night

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Seniors from across District 4 have been selected to All-Star teams that will showcase their talent Tuesday night at Twin Falls High School.

The event will start at 6 pm

Admission will be $5 for adults and $4 for seniors and students.

RED TEAM
6 – Janika Barker–M/RS–Canyon Ridge
13 – Realei Mills–OPP/M–Mountain Home
2 – Gracie Brookes–LIB/S–Filer
4 – Ellie Christopherson–S/OPP–Declo
5 – Sam Matthews–LIB–Declo
4 – Maeve Bailey–OPP/M–SVCS
9 – Jane Parke–M–Carey
7 – Caroline Schumann–S/OPP–Raft River
Coach: Linsey Noorlander-Canyon Ridge
BLUE TEAM
2 – Samantha Chambers–S–Wood River
13 – Sidney Wilson–OH–Wood River
5 – Bella Hadam–OPP–Wood River
7 – Sophie Vandenberg–DS–Wood River
7 – Macey Vulgamore–M–Buhl
8 – Kindra Azevedo–OH–Buhl
1 – Addie Mitton–OH–Oakley
6 – Lacee Power–S–Oakley
Coach: Heather Pulsipher-Oakley
GREEN TEAM
8 – Kindall Holcomb–OH–Twin Falls
7 – Camille Collins–M–Twin Falls
6 – Ryleigh Prescott–OH/OPP–Twin Falls
3 – Calculate Page–LIB–Minico
9 – Makaya Boyer–M–Gooding
5 – Karlie Chapman—S–Shoshone
11 – Ryleigh Ferguson–M/OH–Hansen
5 – Hailey Astle–M–Dietrich
Coach: Jaclyn Hawkins-Twin Falls
YELLOW TEAM
3 – Hailey Shirley–OH–Burley
18 – Lucy Schulthies–M–Burley
9 – Erika Gonzalez–LIB–Jerome
4 – Kelsy Stanger–M–Kimberly
6 – Jessie Perron–LIB–Kimberly
8 – Giselle Gil–S—Murtaugh
11 – Cynthia Pacheco—M–Murtaugh
10 – Maddyson Jones–S/OPP—Richfield
Coach: Melissa Edwards-Kimberly
SCHEDULE – 1 COURT
RED vs. BLUE
GREEN vs. YELLOW
RED vs. GREEN
BLUE vs. YELLOW
RED vs. YELLOW
BLUE vs. GREEN

