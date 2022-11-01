District 4 volleyball All-Star matches Tuesday night
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Seniors from across District 4 have been selected to All-Star teams that will showcase their talent Tuesday night at Twin Falls High School.
The event will start at 6 pm
Admission will be $5 for adults and $4 for seniors and students.
|RED TEAM
|6 – Janika Barker–M/RS–Canyon Ridge
|13 – Realei Mills–OPP/M–Mountain Home
|2 – Gracie Brookes–LIB/S–Filer
|4 – Ellie Christopherson–S/OPP–Declo
|5 – Sam Matthews–LIB–Declo
|4 – Maeve Bailey–OPP/M–SVCS
|9 – Jane Parke–M–Carey
|7 – Caroline Schumann–S/OPP–Raft River
|Coach: Linsey Noorlander-Canyon Ridge
|BLUE TEAM
|2 – Samantha Chambers–S–Wood River
|13 – Sidney Wilson–OH–Wood River
|5 – Bella Hadam–OPP–Wood River
|7 – Sophie Vandenberg–DS–Wood River
|7 – Macey Vulgamore–M–Buhl
|8 – Kindra Azevedo–OH–Buhl
|1 – Addie Mitton–OH–Oakley
|6 – Lacee Power–S–Oakley
|Coach: Heather Pulsipher-Oakley
|GREEN TEAM
|8 – Kindall Holcomb–OH–Twin Falls
|7 – Camille Collins–M–Twin Falls
|6 – Ryleigh Prescott–OH/OPP–Twin Falls
|3 – Calculate Page–LIB–Minico
|9 – Makaya Boyer–M–Gooding
|5 – Karlie Chapman—S–Shoshone
|11 – Ryleigh Ferguson–M/OH–Hansen
|5 – Hailey Astle–M–Dietrich
|Coach: Jaclyn Hawkins-Twin Falls
|YELLOW TEAM
|3 – Hailey Shirley–OH–Burley
|18 – Lucy Schulthies–M–Burley
|9 – Erika Gonzalez–LIB–Jerome
|4 – Kelsy Stanger–M–Kimberly
|6 – Jessie Perron–LIB–Kimberly
|8 – Giselle Gil–S—Murtaugh
|11 – Cynthia Pacheco—M–Murtaugh
|10 – Maddyson Jones–S/OPP—Richfield
|Coach: Melissa Edwards-Kimberly
|SCHEDULE – 1 COURT
|RED vs. BLUE
|GREEN vs. YELLOW
|RED vs. GREEN
|BLUE vs. YELLOW
|RED vs. YELLOW
|BLUE vs. GREEN
