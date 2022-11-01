District 4 volleyball All-Star matches Tuesday night

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Seniors from across District 4 have been selected to All-Star teams that will showcase their talent Tuesday night at Twin Falls High School.

The event will start at 6 pm

Admission will be $5 for adults and $4 for seniors and students.

RED TEAM 6 – Janika Barker–M/RS–Canyon Ridge 13 – Realei Mills–OPP/M–Mountain Home 2 – Gracie Brookes–LIB/S–Filer 4 – Ellie Christopherson–S/OPP–Declo 5 – Sam Matthews–LIB–Declo 4 – Maeve Bailey–OPP/M–SVCS 9 – Jane Parke–M–Carey 7 – Caroline Schumann–S/OPP–Raft River Coach: Linsey Noorlander-Canyon Ridge

BLUE TEAM 2 – Samantha Chambers–S–Wood River 13 – Sidney Wilson–OH–Wood River 5 – Bella Hadam–OPP–Wood River 7 – Sophie Vandenberg–DS–Wood River 7 – Macey Vulgamore–M–Buhl 8 – Kindra Azevedo–OH–Buhl 1 – Addie Mitton–OH–Oakley 6 – Lacee Power–S–Oakley Coach: Heather Pulsipher-Oakley

GREEN TEAM 8 – Kindall Holcomb–OH–Twin Falls 7 – Camille Collins–M–Twin Falls 6 – Ryleigh Prescott–OH/OPP–Twin Falls 3 – Calculate Page–LIB–Minico 9 – Makaya Boyer–M–Gooding 5 – Karlie Chapman—S–Shoshone 11 – Ryleigh Ferguson–M/OH–Hansen 5 – Hailey Astle–M–Dietrich Coach: Jaclyn Hawkins-Twin Falls

YELLOW TEAM 3 – Hailey Shirley–OH–Burley 18 – Lucy Schulthies–M–Burley 9 – Erika Gonzalez–LIB–Jerome 4 – Kelsy Stanger–M–Kimberly 6 – Jessie Perron–LIB–Kimberly 8 – Giselle Gil–S—Murtaugh 11 – Cynthia Pacheco—M–Murtaugh 10 – Maddyson Jones–S/OPP—Richfield Coach: Melissa Edwards-Kimberly

SCHEDULE – 1 COURT RED vs. BLUE GREEN vs. YELLOW RED vs. GREEN BLUE vs. YELLOW RED vs. YELLOW BLUE vs. GREEN

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.