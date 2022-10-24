District 4 boys, girls soccer brackets released | News, Sports, Jobs

The District 4 boys and girls soccer brackets were released late Sunday afternoon.

In boys Class A, South Williamsport will face Sullivan County on Saturday at noon at Loyalsock in a quarterfinal matchup. The Winner will face either Northumberland Christian or Juniata Christian in the semifinals at a time and place to be determined.

Lewisburg, the Defending Class AA state finalists, have a first-round bye as the top seeded team in Class AA and will play at Balls Mills at 4 pm on Saturday against either Central Columbia or Williamson. That first-round match is set for Tuesday at Central Columbia at 5 pm

Warrior Run will play Milton at Balls Mills on Saturday at noon.

Loyalsock will play at Montoursville on Tuesday at 6 pm in a first-round matchup. The two played in last year’s Class AA tournament.

Wellsboro, Seeded third, receives a first-round bye and will play either Midd-West or Lourdes on Saturday at 2 pm

In the Class AAA field, Jersey Shore is the only area team in the field and will face Shikellamy on Saturday at Milton at noon in the semifinals. The Winner plays either Selinsgrove or Athens in the Championship at a time and place to be determined.

In girls soccer in Class A, Muncy will play top-seeded Southern Columbia in the quarterfinals at Danville on Saturday at noon. South Williamsport, who reached last year’s Class A state semifinals, plays Juniata Christian in the quarterfinals on Saturday at Loyalsock at 2 p.m.

Warrior Run will travel to Midd-West on Monday for a 6 pm contest in the Class AA field. Hughesville will face Troy on Tuesday at 6 pm

Milton will host Williamson on Monday at 5 pm in a first-round game. The Winner of that contest will play second-seeded and undefeated Montoursville in the quarterfinals at Loyalsock on Tuesday at 8 pm

Lewisburg will face Bloomsburg at Danville on Tuesday at 8 pm in the quarterfinals.