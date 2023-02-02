District 2 sets schedule for Championship weekend

February 2—District 2 set the schedule for the basketball Championship weekend March 2-4 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

There will be two games for certain on Thursday, March 2. The Class 4A girls Championship game will be at 6 pm followed by the Class 3A boys game at 8 pm There could be a game at 4 pm, either the Class A girls or Class A boys title game. The uncertainty is because D2-A teams are in subregional tournaments with District 11 schools.

On Friday, March 3, the Class A boys title game will start the four-game schedule, provided it is not played the previous day. The remainder of the schedule will be: 4 pm, 4A girls; 6 p.m., 6A girls; and 8 pm, 5A boys.

There will be five games on Saturday, March 4: noon, Class 3A girls; 2 p.m., Class 2A boys; 4 p.m., Class 4A boys; 6 p.m., Class 5A girls; 8 pm, 6A boys.

State Qualifier games in classifications where District 2 sends three teams to the state Playoffs will be Tuesday, Feb. 28.

All games up to the Championship round will be played at the site of the higher-seeded team.

Tickets for all games up to the Championships are $6 plus a processing fee and are only available through the link on piaad2.org. Tickets for the Championship games are $8 and are sold via Ticketmaster. Tickets will be available at the arena box office on the day of the games.