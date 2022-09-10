District 16 Coaches Association Releases poll

We’re nearly a month into the Ohio high school girls volleyball season. Now, it’s time to see where Greater Cincinnati Clubs rank in Southwest Ohio.

The Ohio High School District 16 Coaches Association released their latest polls for each division.

In Division I, it’s no surprise to see a slew of Girls Greater Catholic League teams in the mix. Ursuline, St. Ursula and Mount Notre Dame split 11 first-place votes, with Ursuline taking the top spot on the poll with seven of those votes and 112 points overall. Division II sees a GGCL leader, as well, with Mercy McAuley (62) edging out CHCA (57). Summit Country Day has the most wins (eight) of any team in the Miami Valley Conference so far this fall and the Silver Knights have the No. 1 spot in the Division III poll with 55 points and all five first-place votes. MVCA is perfect (5-0) in MVC-Gray play this season and holds the top spot in the Division IV vote.

Here are the full results:

Division 1

Ursuline (7 first-place votes) – 112

2. St. Ursula (2) – 99

3. Mount Notre Dame (2) – 92

4. Kings – 74

5. Seton – 73

6. Milford – 49

7. Turpin – 46

8. Loveland – 24

9. Mason – 15

10. Sycamore 12

Others: Harrison (6), Lakota East (5)

Division II

Mercy McAuley (4) – 62

2. CHCA (2) – 57

3. Roger Bacon – 43

4. Badin – 41

5. McNicholas – 37

6. Wyoming – 35

7. Indian Hill – 20

8. New Richmond – 19

9. Taylor – 12

10. Reading – 10

Division III

Summit Country Day (5) – 55

2. Cincinnati Country Day – 38

3. Seven Hills – 28

4. (road) Mariemont – 27

Madeira – 27

6. Clermont Northeastern – 25

7. Williamsburg – 23rd

8. Norwood – 18

9. Purcell Marian – 12

10th (road) Finneytown – 6th

St. Bernard – 6

Others: Clark Montessori (5), Georgetown (2), North College Hill (1), Deer Park (1)

Division IV

Miami Valley Christian Academy (1) – 20

2. Cincinnati Christian (1) – 18

3. Fayetteville Perry – 17

4. Felicity-Franklin – 14

5. Ripley-Union Lewis Huntington – 13

6th (road) Lockland – 8th

Cincinnati College Prep Academy – 8

8. New Miami – 8

9. Oyler – 4